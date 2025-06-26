BUGONIA Trailer: Lanthimos, Stone And Plemons Together Again to Remake a Korean Cult Classic

The teaser trailer has arrived for Bugonia, the latest film from avant-garde director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film will have a special limited engagement on October 24th, preceding its wide expansion on October 31st.

Two conspiracy-obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.

Yorgos Lanthimos is teaming up again with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. They will be joined by Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone, who now joins their fold.

Bugonia is a remake of the Korean cult favorite, Save the Green Planet, one of the great films to emerge during the early years of the Korean Wave, Hallyu, a couple of decades ago.