THE BLUFF: 'Yar' First Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban & Co. in Period Action Film

I'm not going to apologize for the 'Yar' in that title, because everyone loves a good pirate movie. Right? Amazon MGM Studios hopes so as they send out our first look at the action-adventure film, The Bluff, premiering globally on Prime Video on February 25th, 2026.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, with Ismael Cruz Cordova and Karl Urban. The Bluff was produced by Hollywood bigwigs Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot, through their production company AGBO.

Check out the complete gallery below.