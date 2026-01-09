THE BLUFF: 'Yar' First Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban & Co. in Period Action Film
I'm not going to apologize for the 'Yar' in that title, because everyone loves a good pirate movie. Right? Amazon MGM Studios hopes so as they send out our first look at the action-adventure film, The Bluff, premiering globally on Prime Video on February 25th, 2026.
Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, The Bluff stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, with Ismael Cruz Cordova and Karl Urban. The Bluff was produced by Hollywood bigwigs Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot, through their production company AGBO.
Check out the complete gallery below.
Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo), and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff, a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.
