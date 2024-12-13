Friday One Sheet: 28 YEARS LATER

As the long awaited third chapter in Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later franchise gears up its marketing machine (the superb teaser trailer dropped earlier this week), it is worth looking back at over 20 years since the birth of the 'Rage zombie,' and how consistent the marketing has been across this franchise.



Keeping the hazard iconography and the profondo rosso colouring, the theme around 28 Years Later is definitely skulls, and there are three of them for part 3, nestled in the curvature of the biohazard symbol. The title card is displayed as a rectangle of typesetting, in the centre of the poster.



This was true for the original film's key art, which used the red and the biohazard against downtown London. 28 Weeks Later, in it's key art, added the face (with plot significant different eye colouring, the now surgical mask, but essentially kept the overall design the same.



Empire Design is a British design house who has been highlighted in this column recently for their work on Tilman Singer's Cuckoo as well as Rose Glass's Saint Maude, as well as being the regular marketing company for the modern James Bond entries, Aardman Studios and the films of Matthew Vaughn. Here they have done yeoman's work that fits nicely with this scrappy and thoughtful post-apocalyptic pandemic franchise.



No credit block here, only above the line talent and a release date, as this is both a teaser poster, as well as simply 'a thing' in 2024 film poster design.