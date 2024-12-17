Imagine Coverage Festival Videos Indie Features Indie Videos International Reviews

BLACK BAG Trailer: Michael Fassbender Does Not Like Liars in Steven Soderbergh's Spy Potboiler

It is pleasing to see how effortlessly director Steven Soderbergh makes the kind of of low-key espionage potboilers Black Bag, or previously with Michael Fassbender, Haywire, seem. 

Collaborating again with screenwriter David Koepp (Presence, Kimi) this spy drama about George Woodhouse (Fassbender) and his wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett) who work separately, and together, get pitted against each other by government agency paranoia. 

The trailer dropped today, and feels like the right blend between modern day James Bond, and a more grounded and dour John le Carré, without any obvious sacrifices in entertainment or intelligence.  

Black Bag comes out via the steadfastly reliable Focus Features in March 2025.

