Sitges 2025: First Wave Announced, Julia Ducournau's ALPHA to Open Fest

The fine folks at Sitges have announced the first wave of titles for this year's 58th edition.

Julia Ducournau's Alpha will open the festival this year. Other big titles from the festival circuit this year include The Ugly Stepsister, The Life of Chuck, and Fucktoys.

On the CanCon front we have a couple local lads with their new films making the trek: Deathstalker from Stephen Kostanski and Death Cycle from Gabrial Carrer. And with the ladies our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg put their literary chops to good use and will be featured in the book release, Horror Canada, a collection of essays "... celebrating the talent of women creators in the history of genre".

As with any festival of this size, the first wave of titles and other programming is a relatie tome of information to wade through. Make your way through the lengthy announcement below.

ALPHA, BY JULIA DUCOURNAU, TO OPEN THE 58TH EDITION OF THE SITGES - FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CINEMA FANTÀSTIC DE CATALUNYA

The 58th SITGES - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia is rapidly taking shape with less than three months before it will be held, from October 9 to 19. We can finally announce a number of guest stars who will be attending, such as Hugo Stiglitz, Peter Chan or Gale Anne Hurd, as well as films like Alpha, Gaua, Arco, Silencio or The Ugly Stepsister. Get your notebooks ready and jot it all down to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

At the Fàbrica Moritz Barcelona, Ángel Sala and Mònica Garcia i Massagué, the Festival's Artistic Director and Director of the Foundation respectively, offered a first preview of the 58th edition of the benchmark fantastic film competition.

Let’s begin the announcement of the first films with what will be the opening feature: Alpha, by Julia Ducournau. Both Raw (2017) and Titane (2022) by the French director made a huge impression in SITGES, so her third film couldn't be missing from this year's edition after its impactful run at the Cannes Film Festival. The screening will be attended by the French director and marks the third occasion that the Festival will be opening with a film directed by a woman (the first two were American Psycho (2000) by Mary Harron and Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (2021) by Ana Lily Amirpour).

After being presented in Berlin, Mother's Baby, a horrifying thriller about motherhood, will be arriving at Sitges2025. Meanwhile, Good Boy offers us a terrifying horror story told from a totally new point of view and Eye for an Eye constructs a fascinating horror universe with some of the most shocking images of the year.

In the more lyrical realm, The Thing with Feathers, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, takes a verse by Emily Dickinson as its starting point to construct a story about loss, faith and the invisible presences that inhabit silences. Mike Flanagan adapts Stephen King in The Life of Chuck, a modern fable that tells the story of Charles Krantz’s life—played by Tom Hiddleston in his adult version—in reverse order, from his death back to his childhood in a haunted house. The Home turns a nursing home into a space where everyday life becomes twisted. And we will have samurai warriors as well with Tornado, a spectacular revenge film starring Tim Roth.

There's also room for the unusual: Redux Redux is a meta-cinematic experience that pushes the limits of audiovisual language through repetition, rewriting and memory. Dolly proposes a twisted horror tale of kidnapped childhood and monstrous parenting, while Orang Ikan turns a lost island in the Pacific into a battlefield where the war between men is overshadowed by a relentless creature that’s stalking them.

And because every good Sitges needs its dose of swords and sorcery, you can enjoy Deathstalker, a reimagining of the '80s cult classic of the same name, directed by Steven Kostanski and containing all the ingredients we love: barbarians, evil sorcerers and monsters. More poetic but just as epic is The Legend of Ochi, which transports us to a fantasy universe where the young protagonist sets out to explore an unknown world inhabited by amazing creatures.

Japanese horror returns to Sitges with three projects that demonstrate this genre's validity and ability to re-invent itself. Exit 8 turns a subway ride into a first-class psychological nightmare inspired by the video game of the same name. New Group envelops viewers in a claustrophobic atmosphere where human tensions explode without warning and The Curse recovers the spirit of the traditional Taiwanese curse to take it to new heights of tension. Three films that confirm that J-Horror continues to be an endless source of nightmares.

From Thailand comes A Useful Ghost, a poetic fantasy about loss where the specter of a loved one returns as a sort of Roomba robot vacuum. In a more lighthearted vein arrives Fucktoys, where a cursed young woman navigates the suburbs of Trashtown trying to raise a thousand dollars to break a curse.

Other outstanding projects include Dead Lover, a gothic horror comedy with an unexpected protagonist: a gravedigger who finds herself trapped in an impossible romance. Touch Me, on the other hand, banks on a blend of sci-fi, polyamorous relationships with visitors from other planets and campy aesthetics. Mermaid offers a dark tale of marginality, which begins when an addict finds an injured mermaid off the coast of Florida. And The Ugly Stepsister reimagines the classic tale of Cinderella from a dark, feminist, sarcastic and very painful perspective.

Spanish Genre Cinema Explores New Paths

This year's Spanish production once again shines thanks to its overwhelming personality and its ability to explore the fantastic genre from unique perspectives. Gaua, the new piece by Paul Urkijo, immerses us in an ancestral darkness inspired by Basque folklore; in a hypnotic and terrifying journey to the roots of myth and nature. Also connected to this country, but from a feminine and radical point of view, The Virgin of the Quarry Lake by Laura Casabé, based on the literary work by Mariana Enriquez, offers a sensorial experience that promises to shake up the limits of reality. More contemporary and provocative, Silencio exalts the aesthetic and emotional universe of Eduardo Casanova, with a proposal that's as uncomfortable as it is hypnotic, which tears down taboos and questions our relationship with body, pain and beauty in a surprising story of queer vampires.

Decorado banks on an existential critique loaded with sarcasm and with the unmistakable aesthetics of a director who is very well known at the Festival, Alberto Vázquez. Meanwhile, with his debut film Luger, Bruno Martín explores second chances through a violent and fast-paced thriller set in real time in a vast, labyrinthine industrial estate.

Animation Takes Center Stage at Sitges2025

This year, animation plays a major role at the Festival, with a selection that demonstrates the creative strength and versatility of this format to explore fantastic universes. Heart of Darkness offers a dazzling adaptation of Joseph Conrad's work, while The Great History of Western Philosophy delivers a journey through the momentous ideas of Western civilization that is as biting as it is brilliant.

The Festival also presents daring projects that play with language and tone: Lesbian Space Princess blends science fiction and dissident identities with pop humor and punk spirit, and ChaO explores the limits of perception in a hypnotic experimental piece. The more emotional side arrives with Arco, a tender and hope-filled animated film that garnered an award at Annecy, and Another World, which deals with grief and affection using great visual delicacy. Another film that can be seen is ALL YOU NEED IS KILL, an explosive action and science fiction film with a Japanese signature that adapts the light novel of the same name (which was also adapted to live-action in Edge of Tomorrow). For those nostalgic for classic anime, Angel's Egg (1985) will offer a mystical and hypnotic experience, an authentic cult work by Mamoru Oshii, who continues to fascinate us all. Another piece to be revived on the big screen is Willy the Sparrow (1989), a Hungarian animation gem by József Gémes.

Continuing in the classics section, Sitges2025 will be offering a unique opportunity with the retrospective dedicated to Italian animation director and cartoonist Bruno Bozzetto, known in Italy above all for the creation of his famous character Mr. Rossi (Signor Rossi). It will be possible to see works that cover his entire career, from the feature films The SuperVips (1968) and Allegro non troppo (1976) to short films such as Tapum! La storia delle armi (1958), Opera (1973), Rapsodeus (2011) or Cavallette (1991), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Rediscovering and Vindicating Cult Classics

The Sitges Film Festival has always been a place for the rediscovery and vindication of fantastic film classics. In this regard, we can find two documentaries that champion the genre filmmaking we love so much: Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror is an affectionate look at the cult film phenomenon and Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters tells us the story of the Hammer Films production company through the eyes of its actors, filmmakers and fans.

Meanwhile, we will also get to rediscover several genre milestones, like Vera, un cuento cruel (1973), a classic Spanish film to be vindicated, starring Fernando Fernán Gómez and directed by Josefina Molina. Continuing in the field of classic domestic films, Atolladero (1995), a futuristic western by Óscar Aibar and Memoria (1976), a science-fiction film by Francisco Macián, both titles, thanks to an ambitious restoration by the Filmoteca de Catalunya, will be part of our "Catalunya Imaginaria" label.

Seven Chances, the Festival's Critics' Week section, will screen Lo spettro (1963), a classic of Italian horror directed by Riccardo Freda, featuring Barbara Steele and Peter Baldwin as the leading couple, in a spectacular 4K restoration by Severin Films. Meanwhile, Jigoku (1960), Nobuo Nakagawa’s terrifying vision of hell, will also be presented in a 4K restoration sponsored by Toho Co.

Finally, we will celebrate the fortieth anniversary of a cult film that perfectly combines horror and comedy, this year's leitmotiv: Re-Animator (1985). In this regard, there will be a special screening of the film with the stellar presence of actress Barbara Crampton, composer Richard Band and part of the crew. A unique opportunity to relive this classic with some of its legendary protagonists. In addition to Re-Animator, there will be a retrospective on the horror-comedy genre, with films to be announced at the next press conference.

Brigadoon

This year, the Brigadoon section will once again become, as tradition dictates, a meeting point for lovers of the most outsider movies. Classics to be rediscovered, obscure genre gems and a selection of documentaries that celebrate film lovers' passion and creative resistance make up a rich and uncomplicated program.

As for fiction features, this year's lineup includes Clark Baker's Test Screening, a delightful love letter to genre movies set in a small town in Oregon; Gonzalo Otero's The Devil's Teardrop, which takes us to the Andes, where a group of documentary filmmakers ignore warnings about an ancient demonic spirit; Nathan Hertz's Thinestra, a disturbing dystopia about a miracle drug capable of giving you the body of your dreams; and Gabriel Carrer's Death Cycle, which offers an intense slasher thriller where a mysterious motorcycle killer turns the lives of a woman and an investigator obsessed with stopping him upside down.

In the documentary section, Brigadoon welcomes Occupy Cannes, directed by Lily Hayes Kaufman, an unrepeatable journey behind the scenes at the Cannes Film Festival featuring Lloyd Kaufman, mythical creator of The Toxic Avenger and a key figure in cinematic counterculture. Jason Rutherford's Masters of the Grind, a visceral celebration of the most extreme, cheap and over-the-top moviemaking, and a tribute to directors who, with no money or permits, made history from the fringes.

Awards and Guest Stars

We already announced the Honorary Time Machine Award to Sean S. Cunningham and the attendance of the master of horror comedy Joe Dante at the Cannes Film Festival, but there are many other big names coming this year to Sitges.

With a filmography that moves between the melodrama, historical and thriller genres, Peter Chan has established himself as one of the most versatile and influential figures in the Asian cinematic landscape. With an outstanding role as director, producer and screenwriter, Chan will receive the Grand Honorary Award at Sitges2025.

Films such as Comrades: Almost a Love Story (1996), The Warlords (2007) or Wu Xia (2011) demonstrate his mastery of very varied registers, always with impeccable workmanship and a deeply humanistic gaze. As a producer, he has also been a crucial figure for many emerging and well-established talents in Chinese cinema. And so, Sitges honors a career that has broken cultural and industrial barriers, bringing a sophisticated and deeply emotional sensibility to genre filmmaking.

Sitges will also be honoring one of the most influential producers in the horror and fantasy genres with the WomanInFan Award. From her production company Valhalla Entertainment, Gale Anne Hurd has been behind numerous iconic films, like the Terminator trilogy (1984, 1991, 2003), Aliens (1986), Alien Nation (1988), The Abyss (1989), The Relic (1997) or Armageddon (1998).

Hurd is also an Executive Producer behind The Walking Dead universe, which has been a worldwide phenomenon since its first season. Recent hits such as The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023) and the miniseries The Ones Who Live (2024) are all a part of her legacy. She recently concluded the eleventh and final season of the main series, as well as the eighth and final season of Fear The Walking Dead, for AMC. Beyond the zombie world, her filmography also includes films such as Hellfest (2018, Lionsgate) and Mankiller (2017, PBS), an inspirational biopic about Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to be elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, as well as The YouTube Effect (2023), a documentary that shines a light on the spread of misinformation and the algorithms that manipulate public perception.

We can also announce the recipient of the Méliès Career Award to be presented at this year's Festival. French actor Dominique Pinon will receive the award for his fundamental career in European fantastic genre over the last three decades. A close collaborator of Jean-Pierre Jeunet, he has been a key figure in emblematic films, including Delicatessen (1991), which won him the award for best actor at the Sitges Film Festival, The City of Lost Children (1995), Alien: Resurrection (1997) and Amélie (2001).

Finally, Hugo Stiglitz will receive the Nosferatu Award at Sitges2025 in recognition of a legendary career in genre. With more than a hundred films, he has cemented his legacy as an emblematic face in the Mexican horror and fantastic genres in cult films like Night of 1,000 Cats (1972), Tintorera: Killer Shark (1977) or Nightmare City (1980). His unmistakable presence and his contribution to international cult movies have earned him the acknowledgment of people such as Quentin Tarantino, who paid tribute to him in Inglourious Basterds (2009).

Jury Members for Sitges2025

One of the conditio sine qua non of a good festival is to have a jury that's on a par with it. This year we couldn't be prouder of our jury. In the official selection we will have director, screenwriter and producer Peter Chan, Mary Harron, director of American Psycho (2000) on the film's 25th anniversary, special effects supervisor Laura Pedro, double Goya winner, director, producer and president of the Argentinean Film Academy Hernán Findling and Canadian director Jovanka Vuckovic.

Sitges2025 Can Also be Read

As has become customary in recent years, the Sitges Film Festival will be presenting two publications that will delight horror movie fans. The first of them, Horror Canada, arrives under the WomanInFan label and invites us to travel through two key territories where the monstrous, the supernatural and the unsettling have been shaped by the female gaze. From the silent days of Lois Weber to the global phenomenon of The Walking Dead produced by Gale Anne Hurd, this collective essay plots out a tenebrous and fascinating map, celebrating the talent of women creators in the history of genre.

The authors are Ángel Sala, Heidi Honeycutt, Shelagh Rowan-Legg , Amanda Reyes, Alexandra West and Paul Corupe all under the baton of Mònica García i Massagué.

The second will be Risas y escalofríos (Laughter and Chills), a collective essay that deals with two motivations that, in principle, are antagonistic: fear and laughter, this year's leitmotiv. And yet, there they are, intertwined, defying aesthetic categories, contaminating genres and questioning our ways of perceiving. The confluence of horror and laughter has generated not only new ways of narrating, but also new ways of feeling and thinking. This journey includes the classics, campy excess, the gore carnival, lucid satire and rewrites of the ironic monster.

The authors are Violeta Kovacsics, Lluís Rueda, Guillermo Triguero, Víctor Matellano y Gerard Casau, under the coordination of Jordi Sánchez-Navarro and Ángel Sala.

Save the Dates: Passes & Packs Go On Sale and Beginning of Accreditation Requests

We can now announce the starting date for the purchase of packs and passes for Sitges2025: it will be July 30th, so don't miss out!

As for Industry accreditation, we will open the application period starting on Thursday, July 17th.

For press, the application period will open on Friday, July 18. Stay tuned to our social networks for further information.

