Shudder in May: THE UGLY STEPSISTER, THE SURRENDER, VAMPIRE HUNTER D and More
Spring is finally here and with it comes the rebirth and renewal of Mother Earth, ready to pop up out of the ground and amaze with its annual display. You know what also pops up out of the ground and amazes us? The undead. Which there is a wee, little bit of in Shudder's lineup for the month of May.
The main highlights are the arrival of The Ugly Stepsister and The Surrender. And we will have to look back and check but this might be the first time that Shudder has acquired an classic anime for their programming. At the end of the month fans can watch the classic anime film, Vampire Hunter D, directed by Toyoo Ashida.
Cannibals, giant worm-like creatures, Korean revenge classics and a modern Canadian gem are in and amongst the repertoire lineup as well. Check it all out, down below.
May 2025 Programming HighlightsHere's what's coming to Shudder next month!FILMSTHE UGLY STEPSISTERShudder Original FilmDirected by Emilie BlichfeldtStreaming On Shudder May (Date TBA)Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&ISynopsisA sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.THE SURRENDERShudder Original FilmDirected by Julia MaxStreaming On Shudder May 23Available in US, AU, NZ, UK&ISynopsisA fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives - and for each other.VAMPIRE HUNTER D40th Anniversary Exclusive Streaming PremiereDirected by Tayoo AshidaStreaming On Shudder May 30Available in US, AU, NZ, UK&ISynopsisIn the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage.TV SERIESThe Last Drive-In with Joe Bob BriggsShudder Original SeriesNew Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, May 2 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET;Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 4; Double Features Premiere the First Friday Every MonthAvailable in US and CASynopsisLock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die.SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTSWatch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including:Friday, May 2: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBAFriday, May 9: Body Horror Watch Party – THE UGLY STEPSISTER and STARRY EYESFriday, May 16: Irish Folk Horror Watch Party – FRÉWAKA and THE HALLOWFriday, May 23: Resurrections Watch Party– THE SURRENDER and BIRTH/REBIRTHFriday, May 30: Shudder’s Scariest Watch Party– THE DARK AND THE WICKED and TERRIFIEDSHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**May 1OverlordA small group of American soldiers find horror behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day.
Jacob’s LadderMourning his dead son, a haunted Vietnam War veteran attempts to uncover his past while suffering from a severe case of dissociation. To do so, he must decipher reality and life from his own dreams, delusions and perception of death.They Call Her DeathMolly Pray is on a bloody crusade against the criminal forces who have wronged her. Her mission strikes at the myth of manifest destiny, but for Molly with the embodied specter of Death on her side, this isn’t political. This is personal.TremorsNatives of a small, isolated town defend themselves against strange underground creatures which are killing them one by one.The Devil’s BusinessAt the horse of their target, two hit men bide their time waiting for the kill, only to find the death already arrived in the shape of black magic, devilish spirits and the occult.Itim (The Rites of May)During a return to his provincial home, a young man gets involved with a woman who is ultimately possessed by her sister’s spirit, paving the way to revealing the painful truth about her unsolved disappearance.May 3City of the Dead (1960)A young college student arrives in a sleepy Massachusetts town to research witchcraft; during her stay at an eerie inn, she discovers a startling secret about the town and its inhabitants.*Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special episode featuring City of the Dead is also available.May 5Venom (1981)Terrorists in the process of kidnapping a child get trapped in a house with an extremely deadly snake.PiecesThe co-eds of a Boston college campus are targeted by a mysterious killer who is creating a human jigsaw puzzle from their body parts.*The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs episode featuring Pieces is also available.Cannibal HolocaustAn anthropologist ventures into the Amazon rainforest on a rescue mission, where he recovers footage shot by a film crew documenting their disastrous encounters with local cannibal tribes.*The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs episode featuring Cannibal Holocaust is also available.Cannibal FeroxThree friends embark on a trip through the Amazon jungle to disprove cannibalism, where they meet a pair of fugitive drug smugglers forcing a vicious cannibal tribe to harvest cocaine.A Night of Horror Vol 1Ten filmmakers. One night of horror.ContractedAfter being drugged and raped at a party, a young woman contracts what she thinks is an STD; but, it’s actually something much worse.May 12Rust CreekAn overachieving college student gets lost on her way to a job interview. A wrong turn leaves her stranded deep in the Kentucky forest.Woodlands Dark and Days BewitchedA thorough overview and dissection of the subgenre of ‘folk horror,’ with contributions from many of the major creators and clips from cinema all over the world.Eyes of FireA preacher is accused of adultery, and he and his followers are chased out of town. They become stranded in an isolated forest, which is haunted by the spirits of French colonists controlled by evil.The White ReindeerA newlywed woman goes to the local shaman to get some help with her love life, but instead she gets turned into a white reindeer vampire.LitanMarried couple Jock and Nora visit the town of Litan during its Carnival celebration. After having a nightmare of Jock’s death, Nora sets out to find him but encounters strange people and dangerous event erupting all over town.Blood on the StarsShadrach Smith and his school choir do their best to ensure that the local celebrities hired to appear at a concert in a village hall don’t make it to the stage and slaughter anyone they believe is getting in their way.CodaA maniac is stalking and killing female students at a university.Lady Stay DeadA young woman is looking after her sister’s house, unaware that her sister and neighbor have been murdered by their handyman who also happens to be a serial killer.PontypoolA radio host interprets the possible outbreak of a deadly virus which infects the small Ontario town he’s stationed in.May 19Lady VengeanceAfter being wrongfully imprisoned for thirteen years and having her child taken away from her, a woman seeks revenge through increasingly brutal means.Sympathy for Mr. VengeanceA recently laid off factory worker kidnaps his former boss’ friend’s daughter, hoping to use the ransom money to pay for his sister’s kidney transplant.The Whip and the BodyThe ghost of a sadistic nobleman attempts to rekindle his romance with his terrorized, masochistic former lover, who is unwillingly betrothed to his brother.Dead End Drive-InIn a dystopian future Australia, a health nut and his tag-along girlfriend become trapped in a drive-in cinema that has become a concentration camp for delinquent youths and refugees.
