Shudder in May: THE UGLY STEPSISTER, THE SURRENDER, VAMPIRE HUNTER D and More

Spring is finally here and with it comes the rebirth and renewal of Mother Earth, ready to pop up out of the ground and amaze with its annual display. You know what also pops up out of the ground and amazes us? The undead. Which there is a wee, little bit of in Shudder's lineup for the month of May.

The main highlights are the arrival of The Ugly Stepsister and The Surrender. And we will have to look back and check but this might be the first time that Shudder has acquired an classic anime for their programming. At the end of the month fans can watch the classic anime film, Vampire Hunter D, directed by Toyoo Ashida.

Cannibals, giant worm-like creatures, Korean revenge classics and a modern Canadian gem are in and amongst the repertoire lineup as well. Check it all out, down below.

May 2025 Programming Highlights Here's what's coming to Shudder next month! FILMS THE UGLY STEPSISTER Shudder Original Film Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt Streaming On Shudder May (Date TBA) Available in US, CA, AU, NZ, UK&I Synopsis A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, The Ugly Stepsister follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball. THE SURRENDER Shudder Original Film Directed by Julia Max Streaming On Shudder May 23 Available in US, AU, NZ, UK&I Synopsis A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives - and for each other. VAMPIRE HUNTER D 40th Anniversary Exclusive Streaming Premiere Directed by Tayoo Ashida Streaming On Shudder May 30 Available in US, AU, NZ, UK&I Synopsis In the year 12,090 A.D. technology and the supernatural have overtaken the world, leaving the land desolate and despotic. The remnants of humanity are scattered into small communities and live in fear of vampires who compose the ruling Nobility. When Count Magnus Lee tastes the blood of Doris Lang, she is forcibly chosen to be his next wife. In an effort to escape her ill-gotten fate she hires a mysterious vampire hunter known only as D, who comes from a peculiar lineage. TV SERIES The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Shudder Original Series New Episode Premieres LIVE Friday, May 2 on Shudder TV Beginning at 9pm ET; Debuts on-demand Sunday, May 4; Double Features Premiere the First Friday Every Month Available in US and CA Synopsis Lock your doors and crank the volume for a brand-new season of The Last Drive-In. Join Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl the first Friday of every month for all-new, bone-tingling double-features sure to delight horror buffs and video hounds alike, proving once again that the drive-in will never die. SHUDDER TV HIGHLIGHTS Watch Parties Every Friday at 9pm ET – featuring new premieres and curated double features including: Friday, May 2: The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs Season 7 New Episode Premiere Watch Party – Films TBA Friday, May 9: Body Horror Watch Party – THE UGLY STEPSISTER and STARRY EYES Friday, May 16: Irish Folk Horror Watch Party – FRÉWAKA and THE HALLOW Friday, May 23: Resurrections Watch Party– THE SURRENDER and BIRTH/REBIRTH Friday, May 30: Shudder’s Scariest Watch Party– THE DARK AND THE WICKED and TERRIFIED SHUDDER RESURRECTED **Repertory Titles New to Shudder** May 1 Overlord A small group of American soldiers find horror behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day.