THE RULE OF JENNY PEN: Watch The New Trailer, Check Out The New Poster

The promotion train for James Ashcroft's horror thriller, The Rule of Jenny Pen, just keeps chugging along, inching towards it's March 7th theatrical premiere. Distributor IFC Films have sent out a new trailer and poster this morning. Check both of them out, down below.

Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Rush) suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. Resistant to the staff and distant from his friendly roommate, Mortensen soon clashes with seemingly gentle resident Dave Crealy (Lithgow) who secretly terrorizes the home with a sadistic game called "The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. What begins as childish torment quickly escalates into far more sinister and disturbing incidents. When Mortensen's pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy's reign of terror.