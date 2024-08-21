CLOUD Trailer: Kiyoshi Kurosawa's New Film Premieres Next Week

Without a doubt Kiyoshi Kurosawa is one of the Anarchists' favorite directors, ours collectively. Excelling at presenting thrillers and horrors that ooze with dread or drip with atmosphere we have really appreciated their films over the years. Their new thriller, Cloud, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next week. The following week it will have its north american premiere here at TIFF in Toronto.

The official trailer is down below for your viewing pleasure.

The film centers on Ryosuke Yoshii, played by Masaki Suda, who works at a factory and makes money on the side as a reseller operating under the pseudonym “Ratel.” He deals in medical devices, handbags, figurines… anything he can flip to make a profit. Buying low, selling high. Quitting his day job, he moves with his girlfriend, Akiko, played by Kotone Furukawa, to a lakeside house outside the city, and starts a new life. With the help of Sano, played by Daiken Okudaira, a local youth hired as a helper, Yoshii’s reselling schemes appear to be going from strength to strength until unsettling incidents begin to take place around him: suspicious vehicles roaming his vicinity, a broken window, stalking shadows, and online malice… a spiral of animosity gathers pace, eventually taking physical form as a crazed mob. Their target is Yoshii.

Variety reported today that international sales have begun with Minerva picking up Italian distribution rights. We also think it is worth reading quotes from the director and the film's producer, Yumi Arakawa.