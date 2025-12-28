ÚLTIMA TERRA Exclusive: Filming Wraps on Science Fiction Feature From Lucio A. Rojas

Stick around the periphery of this filmmaking business, and you begin to form friendships with folks who are embedded within it. Case in point, look at our longtime friendships with folks in Chile and Argentina. Specifically, we are talking about writer/director Lucio A Rojas y actress Ximena Del Solar de #TeamChile, and actors Germán Baudino y María Eugenia Rigón de #TeamArgentina.

So, we were very excited when we found out that the four of them, with others from the LatAm filmmaking community, were shooting a new sci-fi suspense film in southern Chile before the Christmas break.

This new film, Última Terra, was shot in the stunning Aysen region, an area that looks more like a nature reserve or national park than a filming location. Rojas hopes to establish the region, Chilean Patagonia, as a prime location for filmmaking in LatAm, already planning on returning there twice next year for two new projects.

Filming Última Terra wrapped last week and will head into post-production throughout 2026, adding in the special effects and creature work. Rojas sent along a series of behind-the-scenes stills, your first look at the cast, crew, and setting for this upcoming film.

Rojas' latest, completed film, Profania, will release in the first half of 2026.

FILMING WRAPS ON “ÚLTIMA TERRA”, A SCIENCE FICTION FEATURE FILM SHOT IN THE AYSÉN REGION A few days ago, filming wrapped on Última Terra, the new feature film by director Lucio A. Rojas—a science fiction and fantasy production shot entirely in the Aysén Region of Chilean Patagonia, one of the most unique and striking natural territories in the world. The project was filmed in various locations across the region, including Puerto Aysén, Puerto Chacabuco, Laguna San Rafael, Aikén del Sur Park, among others, integrating landscape, territorial identity, and cinematic storytelling into a visually ambitious proposal with strong narrative scope. Última Terra tells the story of a group of friends who embark on a personal and emotional journey that is disrupted by an event of unknown origin. From that point on, the film unfolds into a suspenseful science fiction narrative in which Patagonia becomes a key setting for the future of humanity, combining visual spectacle with intense emotional depth and sci-fi action. The film is produced by Fascinante Films, with sponsorship from Hotel Loberías del Sur and Corpaysén, and represents the first project in an audiovisual development line aimed at permanently establishing film productions in the region starting in 2026. From a strategic perspective, Última Terra represents an opportunity to position the Aysén Region as an emerging hub for internationally oriented genre cinema, aligned with current audiovisual market trends that favor content with strong identity, distinctive landscapes, and auteur-driven proposals with global potential. Regarding this vision, director Lucio A. Rojas states: “The vision of this project is to build a long-term relationship with the region. Aysén not only offers an extraordinary visual environment, but also a unique identity that can become a differentiating value for national and international productions. The idea is to generate continuity, local activity, and international visibility. That is why we wanted to begin with a fantasy genre film, addressing themes deeply rooted and popular in the region, such as UFO activity.” Executive production was led by Víctor Hugo Gómez, who highlights: “This project demonstrates that it is possible to develop films with international reach from the regions, articulating public-private partnerships, optimizing local resources, and projecting a sustainable audiovisual production model.” The cast includes Germán Baudino, María Eugenia Rigón, Koke Santa Ana, Luna Martínez, Tutu Vidaurre, Sebastián Daga, and Ximena del Solar, consolidating an artistic team with experience in fantasy and genre cinema. Filming took place during December of this year, and the film will now enter a post-production stage throughout 2026, primarily focused on visual effects, with the goal of circulating through international film festivals, audiovisual markets, and exhibition platforms. Beyond the feature film itself, Última Terra is part of a regional audiovisual development plan aimed at strengthening the local creative industry, promoting film tourism, training regional technical crews, and attracting new national and international productions to the Aysén Region. During 2026, Lucio A. Rojas will premiere his feature film Profanía in the first half of the year and will develop two new film projects in the Aysén Region—one to be shot between May and June, and another toward the end of the year—thus consolidating a sustained presence of film shoots and professional crews in the territory. Última Terra is not just a film, but the beginning of a cultural, creative, and productive positioning strategy that projects Chilean Patagonia as a competitive and attractive space for internationally oriented audiovisual development.