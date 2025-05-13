ALPHA Teaser Poster: 'A' Marks the Spot?

With Cannes about to begin, one of the films we're most excited about at ScreenAnarchy, is Julia Ducournau's Alpha. The filmmaker behind two titles that took the genre film world — well, the whole film world — by storm (Raw and the Palme d'or winner Titane), makes films that are violent, brutal, and very human. With Neon already set to release the film, they've dropped the first poster, as well as a brief synopsis of the story.

Alpha, 13, is a troubled teenager who lives alone with her mother. Their world comes crashing down the day she comes home from school with a tattoo on her arm.

For the lucky people at Cannes, the film screens next week. The rest of us will have to wait until the fall (mostly likely). For now, here's the poster, another previously released image, and a photo of Ducourneau on set (taken by Carole Betheule, I like the characters surrounding her, gives a sense that this will be a punk film).