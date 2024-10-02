Telluride Horror Show 2024: Soderbergh's PRESENCE to Close 15th Edition

Our friends at the Telluride Horror Show down in Colorado have revealed the lineup for this year's event. Celebrating it's fifteenth year it's the best weekend you can ever have during spooky season in the Centennial State.

This year, Steven Soderbergh's Presence will close out the weekend while festival faves like A Desert, Dark Match, Daddy's Head, Dead Talents Society, Parvulos, The Rule of Jenny Pen and The Soul Eater are among the list of feature films playing this year.

The weekend always includes an author's program and this year our friend Grady Hendrix will be joined by another author whose works I've read, Jeremy Robert Johnson. Other books I'm going to have to read now come from other guest authors including Rachel Harrison, Paul Tremblay, Stephen Graham Jones and Daniel Kraus.

Telluride Horror Show Reveals Full Program for 15th Edition

PRESENCE, THE CREEP TAPES and Robust Author Lineup to Headline in the Mountains

The best horror weekend of the year returns to high altitude! Telluride Horror Show is back for its 15th edition, announcing its entire lineup and schedule for October 11-13, 2024 in the world-famous mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado.

Showcasing an international program of more than 50 films, this year’s lineup brings the latest and best in horror to Telluride, including NEON’s highly anticipated PRESENCE, IFC Films/Shudder’s THE CREEP TAPES, THE RULE OF JENNY PEN with John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush, and GET AWAY, written by Nick Frost of HOT FUZZ and SHAUN OF THE DEAD – as well as Sony Pictures International Productions’ DEAD TALENTS SOCIETY and the North American Premiere of FRÉWAKA.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, PRESENCE closes the 2024 Telluride Horror Show as a special NEON SPOTLIGHT. A haunted house thriller, the film features an all-star cast led by Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, and Chris Sullivan.

Director, Writer and Executive Producer Patrick Brice will return to the festival with an advanced three-episode preview screening of THE CREEP TAPES, the new series based on the found footage horror hits CREEP and CREEP 2, both past Telluride Horror Show official selections. Writer and Executive Producer Mark Duplass reprises his leading role in the six-episode series debuting Friday, November 15, 2024 on Shudder and AMC+.

An annual celebration of indie horror, the Telluride Horror Show welcomes many of this year’s festival circuit favorites, from the craziest Joe Begos movie yet (JIMMY & STIGGS) to the latest sinister thriller from Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury (THE SOUL EATER). Along with a diverse line-up of features, the festival continues its popular and carefully curated short film blocks.

Telluride Horror Show is also proud to announce its largest lineup of guest authors, including Rachel Harrison, Jeremy Robert Johnson, and New York Times-bestsellers Paul Tremblay, Grady Hendrix, Daniel Kraus, and Colorado’s own Stephen Graham Jones. Along with conversations and book signings, fans of horror fiction will enjoy readings around an actual bonfire as authors share excerpts of their works at Creepy Campfire Tales – a fan favorite special event and an annual first night tradition.

The Horror Show will take over the historic town of Telluride with numerous special events, including Jon Davison’s Horror Vault, Ice Scream Social, Pig Roast, Fright or Wrong Horror Trivia, Horror Summit and Horror Book Fair, Grady Hendrix’s Final Girl Support Group, Horror Show Social Hall, and the Annual Meeting of the Secret Horror Society: Telluride Chapter.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Rachel Harrison

GUEST AUTHOR

Rachel Harrison is the national bestselling author of So Thirsty, Black Sheep, Such Sharp Teeth, Cackle, and The Return, which was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a First Novel. Her short fiction has appeared in Guernica, Electric Literature's Recommended Reading, as an Audible Original, and in her debut story collection Bad Dolls. She lives in Western New York with her husband and their cat/overlord.

Grady Hendrix

GUEST AUTHOR

Grady Hendrix is the New York Times-bestselling author of How To Sell a Haunted House, The Final Girl Support Group, My Best Friend's Exorcism, and many more. His history of the horror paperback boom of the '70s and '80s, Paperbacks from Hell, won the Stoker Award for Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction. His books have been translated into 23 languages and sold over two million copies, which means he is guaranteed a seat on the space ark when the earth becomes uninhabitable.

Jeremy Robert Johnson

GUEST AUTHOR

Jeremy Robert Johnson is the author of The Loop, Skullcrack City, In the River, and Entropy in Bloom. His fiction has been praised by The Washington Post and Publishers Weekly, authors such as David Wong, Chuck Palahniuk and Jack Ketchum, and has appeared internationally in numerous anthologies and magazines. A long-time member of the Telluride Horror Show family, Jeremy is “a defining name within the [bizarro] genre. His work is most aptly described as a mixture of all these things — thrillers that become bloodbaths, horrors that blend into fantasies, and apocalypses that transcend into high art” (Los Angeles Review of Books).

Stephen Graham Jones

GUEST AUTHOR

Stephen Graham Jones is the New York Times-bestselling author of nearly thirty novels and collections, and there’s some novellas and comic books in there as well. Most recent are I Was a Teenage Slasher, The Angel of Indian Lake and the ongoing Earthdivers. Up before too long are True Believers and The Buffalo Hunter Hunter. Winner of four Bram Stoker Awards, three Shirley Jackson Awards, six This is Horror Awards and countless other accolades, he’s also the guy who wrote Mongrels, The Only Good Indians, and My Heart is a Chainsaw. Stephen lives in Boulder, Colorado.

Daniel Kraus

GUEST AUTHOR

Daniel Kraus is a New York Times-bestselling writer of novels, TV, and film. The latest novel, Pay the Piper, is a terrifying tale of supernatural horror from the minds of legendary director George A. Romero and Kraus. His recent novel Whalefall received a front-cover rave review in the New York Times Book Review, won the Alex Award, and is L.A. Times Book Prize Finalist. With Guillermo del Toro, he co-authored The Shape of Water, based on the same idea the two created for the Oscar-winning film. Also with del Toro, Kraus co-authored Trollhunters, which was adapted into the Emmy-winning Netflix series. He also cowrote The Living Dead with George A. Romero. Kraus has won the Bram Stoker Award, Scribe Award, two Odyssey Awards, and more. Kraus’s work has been translated into over 20 languages. He lives with his wife in Chicago.

Paul Tremblay

GUEST AUTHOR

Paul Tremblay has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, and Massachusetts Book awards and is the author of Horror Movie, The Pallbearers Club, Survivor Song, The Cabin at the End of the World, Disappearance at Devil’s Rock, A Head Full of Ghosts, and the crime novels The Little Sleep and No Sleep Till Wonderland. His essays and short fiction have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly online, and numerous year’s-best anthologies. He has a master’s degree in mathematics and lives outside Boston with his family.

Jon Davison

VAULT KEEPER

Jon Davison, producer of RoboCop and Starship Troopers, returns to the Telluride Horror Show as host of the Horror Vault. Pulling from his vast collection of movies, Mr. Davison presents six horror classics on glorious 16MM film! Located in the program room at Wilkinson Public Library in downtown Telluride.

FEATURES

1978

Argentina | 2024 | 78 min | Directors: Nicolás Onetti, Luciano Onetti

COLORADO PREMIERE

During the World Cup final between Argentina and Holland, in times of military dictatorship, a group of torturers violently breaks into a home and kidnaps a group of young people to take them to a clandestine detention center. What begins as an inhumane interrogation turns into a true martyrdom: the wrong group of people have been kidnapped. They turn out to be part of a macabre cult guided by an unknown supernatural force. The clandestine detention center will become hell itself…

A DESERT

USA | 2024 | 103 min | Director: Joshua Erkman

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Joshua Erkman

A past his prime photographer heads out on a road trip across the American Southwest to recapture the magic and success of his previous work. Instead, he finds himself thrust into the dark and chaotic underbelly of America and unwittingly drags his wife and a shady private detective down into this nightmare world with him.

AGFA Videodreams: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD (1986 Colorized Version)

USA | 1968 | 96 min | Director: George A. Romero

SPECIAL INTRODUCTION BY DANIEL KRAUS

A staple of late night TV in the 1980s, this colorized version of George A. Romero’s NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD is a treat for the senses. The movie’s eerie mood, bold messaging, and haunting visuals are transformed into an impressionistic netherworld - one filled with green zombies, pink skies, and neon-red gore. Preserved from the original 1986 VHS release by AGFA. Special introduction by guest author Daniel Kraus, known for his collaborations with George A. Romero and an expert on all things NOTLD!

BLACK SPINES

USA | 2024 | 100 min | Director: Jordon Foss

IN PERSON: Jordon Foss with cast members Jan Luis Castellanos, Tiana Le, Nicole Berger, Casey Mills, and Henry Frost III (The Pill)

Inspired by true events, Black Spines centers on a chilling Detroit legend of a man in a long red coat known as "The Pill," rumored to be responsible for numerous disappearances, including children like the Kroger heir. One fateful night, this legend became terrifyingly real for the director's father when, as a child, he was left handcuffed to a swing set, when a dark, frightening figure approached…and tried to take him. Ironically those same handcuffs saved his life, preventing The Pill from claiming him - and instilling a lasting fear that haunted him for years. This terrifying encounter sets the stage for Black Spines. The film transports us to the sleepy town of Page Hollow, where a string of gruesome murders shatters the quiet community. Shortly after the first killings, outcast high school photographer Cameron discovers a collection of mysterious VHS tapes that may contain cryptic clues to the murders. His discovery launches him into a harrowing race against time, down a path of terrifying revelations - where the killer may be closer than he ever imagined.

DADDY’S HEAD

UK | 2024 | 97 min | Director: Benjamin Barfoot

Special Theatrical Presentation courtesy of IFC Films and Shudder

In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father. But as the boy’s warnings are dismissed as the imagination of a grieving child, the sinister entity tightens its grip on their crumbling lives.

DARK MATCH

Canada | 2024 | 94 min | Director: Lowell Dean

A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. The latest feature from the director of WolfCop (2014 Telluride Horror Show)!

DEAD TALENTS SOCIETY

Taiwan | 2024 | 110 min | Director: John Hsu

COLORADO PREMIERE

Being human is challenging, but being a ghost is no cakewalk. In the afterlife, ghosts must be frightening to survive. They can become scary legends or disappear without a trace. A rookie ghost only has 30 days before she fades away forever. A ghost agent invites her to team up with a washed-up ghost champion. Their mission: revive the legend of haunting ghosts in The Lucky Hotel. Not wanting to be forgotten by the world, they must conjure up the talent to scare, and be seen.

FRÉWAKA

Ireland | 2024 | 103 min | Director: Aislinn Clarke

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Haunted by a personal tragedy, home care worker, Shoo, is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman who fears the neighbors as much as she fears the Na Sídhe – sinister entities who she believes abducted her decades before. As the two develop a strangely deep connection, Shoo is consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals, and superstitions, eventually confronting the horrors from her own past.

GET AWAY

UK | 2024 | 86 min | Director: Steffen Haars

COLORADO PREMIERE

A family's vacation to a remote getaway takes an unexpected turn when they discover the island they're on is inhabited by a serial killer. From IFC Films and Shudder, a slasher comedy written by Nick Frost, who stars alongside Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, and Maisie Ayres.

JIMMY & STIGGS

USA | 2024 | 80 min | Director: Joe Begos

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Joe Begos, Josh Ethier

A shitstorm of bad news sends out of work filmmaker Jimmy Lang (Joe Begos) spiraling into an out of control bender in which he claims to have been abducted by aliens. Fearing they'll come back, he contacts his old friend Stiggs (Matt Mercer) to help him gear up for war. When the sun sets, the duo are thrown into a hallucinatory explosion of aliens, drugs, booze, and all out carnage. The latest, and craziest, from the director of Christmas Bloody Christmas, VFW, and The Mind's Eye, all past Telluride Horror Show official selections.

PÀRVULOS

Mexico | 2024 | 119 min | Director: Isaac Ezban

COLORADO PREMIERE

Three young brothers living in a cabin in the middle of the woods hide a dark, disturbing secret in their basement.

PRESENCE

USA | 2024 | 85 min | Director: Steven Soderbergh

NEON SPOTLIGHT

COLORADO PREMIERE

A family moves into a suburban house and becomes convinced they’re not alone.

NEON presents Steven Soderbergh's PRESENCE, starring Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Julia Fox, Eddy Maday, Callina Liang, and West Mulholland.

STRANGE HARVEST: OCCULT MURDER IN THE INLAND EMPIRE

USA | 2024 | 94 min | Director: Stuart Ortiz

COLORADO PREMIERE

A true-crime horror documentary about two detectives pursuing an infamous serial killer named Mr. Shiny, who terrorized Southern California for almost two decades.

THE CREEP TAPES

USA | 2024 | 75 min | Director: Patrick Brice

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Patrick Brice

The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. Director, Writer and Executive Producer Patrick Brice returns to the festival with an advanced three-episode preview screening of the new series based on the found footage horror hits CREEP and CREEP 2, both past Telluride Horror Show official selections. Writer and Executive Producer Mark Duplass reprises his leading role in the six-episode series debuting Friday, November 15 on Shudder and AMC+.

THE RULE OF JENNY PEN

New Zealand | 2024 | 103 min | Director: James Ashcroft

COLORADO PREMIERE

An arrogant judge (Geoffrey Rush) suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. Resistant to the staff and distant from his friendly roommate, the ailing judge soon clashes with a seemingly gentle resident (John Lithgow) who secretly terrorizes the home with a sadistic game called "The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. What begins as childish torment quickly escalates into far more sinister and disturbing incidents.

THE SEVERED SUN

UK | 2024 | 80 min | Director: Dean Puckett

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Dean Puckett

Magpie lives in an isolated church community ruled over by her father, The Pastor. When a man is murdered, paranoia sets in, and people start to whisper about a strange 'Beast' that lives in the forest. Short film alum Dean Puckett (The Sermon, 2018 Telluride Horror Show) joins the festival in person with his debut feature.

THE SOUL EATER

France | 2024 | 111 min | Directors: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury

COLORADO PREMIERE

When violent and gruesome deaths start plaguing a small mountain village, an old legend about a malevolent creature resurfaces. Two cops with different methods are compelled to join forces and uncover a sinister plot involving the disappearance of local children. From the directors of The Deep House, Livid, Inside, and Among the Living (2014 Telluride Horror Show).

TRIZOMBIE

Belgium | 2024 | 78 min | Director: Bob Colaers

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Bob Colaers

What if a virus turns everyone on Earth into zombies? Everyone except those with a DNA mutation. Everyone except people with trisomy-21, also known as Down syndrome.

SHORTS

“Bumps in the Night” Shorts Block

ESCAPE

USA | 2024 | 4 min | Director: Lorenzo Manetti

U.S. PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Lorenzo Manetti

Awakening on the floor of a destroyed suburban bedroom, we discover a global invasion has begun, and we are not alone in the house…

MR. SUNSHINE

USA | 2024 | 10 min | Director: Charlie Schwan

WORLD PREMIERE

Struggling to cope with her father's death, a woman begins to lose her grip on reality as an unknown entity lurks inside her home.

NIGHT WHISPERS

USA | 2023 | 14 min | Director: Ethan Hunt

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

An ominous sound alerts a teenager that an imperceptible malevolent presence may be resting right beside him.

WAKE

USA | 2024 | 13 min | Director: Sean Carter

COLORADO PREMIERE

With a hurricane raging outside, two nurses have to stow a dead woman in the hospital morgue before the building floods. But the corpse quickly reveals itself to be more than it seems.

THE VISITOR

Spain | 2024 | 10 min | Director: Tony Morales

COLORADO PREMIERE

Alone in her home overnight, a young influencer's solitude is interrupted by an unexpected visitor.

TABOO

USA | 2024 | 8 min | Director: Almog Avidan Antonir

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Almog Avidan Antonir, Meghan Hughes, Jennifer Levinson

When a young woman turns to her friend for support about a sensitive topic, she doesn't find the safe space she was looking for. Instead, she encounters a dark entity that gains strength the more attention it’s given.

THE COST OF FLESH

France | 2023 | 10 min | Director: Tomas Palombi

COLORADO PREMIERE

Alice is a totally paralyzed teenager who can only communicate through the movements of her eyes. Her brother and sister try an obscure method to free her from the evil that hinders her…

OUTSIDE NOISE

UK | 2024 | 8 min | Director: Ethan Evans

COLORADO PREMIERE

An overwhelmed woman listens to a sleep ambience app to unwind before bed, but when the sounds eerily begin to blend with reality, she suspects it has conjured something frightening into her room…

DREAM CREEP

USA | 2024 | 13 min | Director: Carlos A.F. Lopez

COLORADO PREMIERE

A couple awakens in the night to sounds emanating from an unlikely orifice.

“Spellbound” Shorts Block

THE MEETING SPOT

USA | 2024 | 18 min | Director: Lauren Sick

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Lauren Sick

A skeptical science major scours the streets of New York City, searching for proof of the afterlife.

TRANSYLVANIE

France | 2023 | 15 min | Director: Rodrigue Huart

COLORADO PREMIERE

Ewa is a 10-year-old girl living in a high building in a quiet town. She's an odd, lonely child and for good reason: she's convinced of being a vampire. Fascinated by Hugo, 15, she dreams of turning him into a vampire too, so that she can overcome her loneliness. When Ewa opens up to him, she gets bullied by teenagers from the neighborhood. Hurt in her body and soul, she's ready to act in the creepiest, sickest ways to prove her identity to the world.

SHADOW

USA | 2023 | 12 min | Director: Kamell Allaway

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young mother’s shadow takes on a life of its own and terrorizes her and her daughter over the course of one night.

EONIAN

USA | 2024 | 20 min | Director: Michael Machin

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michael Machin

While grieving the loss of her father in his remote countryside home, a young woman makes a chilling discovery that suggests eternal life.

GIRLS

France | 2023 | 22 min | Director: Julien Hosmalin

COLORADO PREMIERE

Romane and Ally are in love. As they run away searching for a place they can be free, they end up kidnapped at a local gas station. They were looking for peace, but vengeance will first cross their path.

LES BÊTES

USA | 2024 | 12 min | Director: Michael Granberry

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michael Granberry

A mysterious rabbit with a set of magic keys summons a host of strange creatures to entertain a wicked king and his decadent court in this dark stop-motion animated fantasy inspired by the works of Ladislas Starevich.

“Squirm” Shorts Block

THE NEW WAY PROGRAM

Director: Billy Senese

A series of found VHS tapes from a mysterious 1980s self-help program, called THE NEW WAY. The series will be presented in its original segments over five separate tapes. This exclusive program will teach you how to unlock the power hidden deep inside you, giving your life limitless potential! www.newwayprogram.com

TINKERHELL

USA | 2024 | 5 min | Director: Noah Sterling

IN PERSON: Noah Sterling

A young girl learns the consequences, after she incites the wrath of a very small and very deadly entity.

NEVER HAVE I EVER (Jamais je n'ai)

France | 2024 | 19 min | Director: Joyce A. Nashawati

COLORADO PREMIERE

I wake up gagged, hands and feet tied.

I can see the clouds go by through the window.

I'm in the back seat of a car.

Who is this man driving? And where is he taking me?

THE BARGAIN

USA | 2023 | 15 min | Director: Alec Patchin

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Alec Patchin, Leana Gardella, Kathleen Donachie

A young girl summons the Devil to get revenge on her former foster father who abused her. The Devil is willing to make a deal but the cost is more than she bargained for.

MORA

USA | 2024 | 12 min | Director: Sam Evenson

COLORADO PREMIERE

A struggling artist searches for a mysterious woman that appears in gruesome AI images.

THREE WEEKS

Sweden | 2024 | 14 min | Director: Björn Liljegrääs

A woman wakes up strapped to a bed in a dark basement, where she has been confined for the past three weeks. Tortured and completely apathetic, she longs for death, convinced she won’t leave this place alive. Despite her despair, she finds herself in an unwilling struggle against her tormentor. But who is actually being tortured?

“Uncanny Tales” Shorts Block

COOKS

USA | 2024 | Director: David Lee Hess

COLORADO PREMIERE

A Suite of Cooking Clips w/ Special Guests.

POP

USA | 2024 | 6 min | Director: Josh Jones

COLORADO PREMIERE

Two cleaners attempt to clean a house. Some jobs aren't worth it.

MASKS

USA | 2024 | 13 min | Director: Andre LeBlanc

WORLD PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Andre LeBlanc, James M. Miller

A husband slowly draws his wife from a long-standing catatonic state by having her wear a series of old Halloween masks. Driven by the hope of having her back, he pushes the experiment into dangerous territory, sending him towards a final confrontation he’ll soon regret.

ZOÉ

Canada | 2024 | 16 min | Director: Rémi St-Michel

COLORADO PREMIERE

The remaining shreds of Zoe's mind desperately cling to her vague memories of better feelings.

THE WATCHER

USA | 2022 | 9 min | Director: Nathan Sellers

COLORADO PREMIERE

The sole survivor of a small religious cult known as The Children of Enoch awaits the resurrection of her recently departed 'sisters' and their leader, Father Enoch. What unfolds next is beyond her comprehension.

AMYGDALA

Sweden | 2024 | 11 min | Director: Oskar Johansson

COLORADO PREMIERE

A mother and her daughter move into an old family house. The daughter struggles to adjust to the house and, to the mother's great horror, begins feeling an increasingly intense attraction to a locked door upstairs.

APOTEMNOFILIA

Spain | 2023 | 10 min | Director: Jano Pita

COLORADO PREMIERE

It is opening night, the theater is crowded and Clara, the leading actress, refuses to leave her dressing room. Something inside her is keeping her from leaving.

HICKORY DICKORY DOCK

USA | 2023 | 10 min | Director: Jennifer Trudrung

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Jennifer Trudrung

A woman escapes from a lifetime of confinement and wanders in search of playmates for demented versions of her favorite nursery rhyme games.

OFF CUTS

UK | 2024 | 4 min | Director: Ben Steiner

U.S. PREMIERE

Returning home to his pregnant partner, an angry man brings home an unwelcome presence. From the director of Hulu’s Matriarch (2022 Telluride Horror Show) and The Stomach (2014 Telluride Horror Show).

“Vault of Humor” Shorts Block

BRENNAN REED’S THE BOX

USA | 2024 | 9 min | Director: Brennan Reed

A mysterious stranger offers a desperate man a way out with deadly consequences.

LIKE ME

USA | 2024 | 7 min | Director: Ashley Lauren Thomas

COLORADO PREMIERE

A young woman discovers the dangers of attempting to cut her own bangs.

DEEP CUT

USA | 2024 | 15 min | Director: Michelle Farrah Huang

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Michelle Farrah Huang, Keir Gilchrist

After being publicly humiliated for being “just a pretty face”, a depressed actor finds an unexpected ally in a charismatic background actor. But as their bond deepens, our lead actor is plunged into a psychological battle, forcing her to confront her demons.

A REALLY GOOD DEAL

USA | 2024 | 6 min | Director: Sarah Stephens

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Sarah Stephens

Desperate to keep her mother's magazine-selling legacy alive, Evelyn finds a creative way to make a sale.

A FAMILY GUIDE TO HUNTING

USA | 2024 | 14 min | Director: Zao Wang

COLORADO PREMIERE

A dark comedy about an Asian-American family on a bonding hunting trip gone wrong. When Eva accidentally shoots her doomsday prepping boyfriend dead, her parents insist on getting rid of the body in order to protect her. The wilderness turns the temperature up on their dysfunctional family dynamics, as well as their unique brand of Asian-American sacrifice, love, and filial piety.

THE LAST THING SHE SAW

USA | 2024 | 8 min | Directors: Anthony Cousins, Rebecca Daugherty

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Anthony Cousins, Rebecca Daugherty, Bailey Bolton, Frank Foster-Bolton, Brady Richards

After being attacked by two burglars, Emmy must see if she can escape her desperate situation. Longtime alum Anthony Cousins (FROGMAN) returns to the Telluride Horror Show with his latest horror short, co-directed by Rebecca Daugherty and written by our own Brady Richards!

/HAAW/

USA | 2024 | 12 min | Director: Joey Scoma

COLORADO PREMIERE

A typical day at a ski resort takes a bizarre turn when a xenophobic guest shares a gondola with an unusual family.

NEPOTISM, BABY!

USA | 2024 | 12 min | Director: Tij D'oyen

COLORADO PREMIERE

After her nepotism fails her, a fame obsessed young woman fabricates a conspiracy to garner media attention and jump-start her career.

MEAT PUPPET

UK | 2024 | 12 min | Director: Eros V

COLORADO PREMIERE

On the day he promised his girlfriend he’d grow up, a man-child inadvertently traps himself inside a puppet.

SKEETER

USA | 2024 | 4 min | Director: Chris McInroy

COLORADO PREMIERE

IN PERSON: Chris McInroy, Carlos LaRotta

A backyard party goes bonkers when this one weird guy shows up. Longtime alum Chris McInroy returns to the Telluride Horror Show with his latest horror comedy short!