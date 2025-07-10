BABY ASSASSINS 3 Trailer: On Digital & Blu-ray August 26th

The third installment of the popular Japanese action comedies, Baby Assassins, is coming to Digital & Blu-ray August 26th from your friends at Well Go USA. Dropping the Nice Days from the title during its festival run and going with a more straightforward 3 - to avoid confusion, we guess? - an all new trailer was released today. Check it out down below.

Writer/Director Sakamoto Yugo (A Janitor) and action director Sonomura Kensuke (Ghost Killer), along with the baby assassins themselves -- Akari Takaishi (Ghost Killer) and Saori Izawa (A Janitor) -- are together again for the most exciting and dangerous chapter in the Baby Assassins saga to date when BABY ASSASSINS 3 blasts onto on Digital and Blu-ray™ August 26 from Well Go USA Entertainment. They laugh, they cry, they kill; but the baby assassins have never faced an enemy this dangerous. A brutal freelance killer has got them in his sights and he’s not giving up until someone dies. Formerly titled Baby Assassins: Nice Days, BABY ASSASSINS 3 also stars Sôsuke Ikematsu (The Last Samurai), Atsuko Maeda (Shin Godzilla), Atomu Mizuishi (Baby Assassins franchise), Tomo Nakai (Sayonara, Girls.), Tsubasa Tobinaga, plus the feature films debuts of Mondo Otani, Kaibashira, karma, and Mr. Bunny. We’ve seen them fight, we’ve seen them chill, but in BABY ASSASSINS 3, we see Chisato (Akari Takaishi) and Mahiro (Saori Izawa) at the apex of their skills as they take on a brutally nihilist freelance killer who aims to take their place atop the assassin food chain. Director Sakamoto Yugo and action director Sonomura Kensuke are back with the most exciting and dangerous chapter in the Baby Assassins saga to date. This time, it’s a fight for their lives.

We caught the third film when it played at Fantasia last Summer. We seem to have been caught up more in what was the same about it compared to the first two films than fan boying about the new chapter Not much tagline worthy text to slap onto a trailer, but we really did like it. We liked it so much that we pressed to have it included in a festival that we help program for, here in Canada, later that year. Would we do that if we didn't like it?