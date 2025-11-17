Criterion in February 2026: THE MAN WHO WASN'T THERE, NETWORK, A WOMAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here in North America, February may be the shortest month, but it can feel like the longest month on the calendar if the weather is bad. Happily, the Criterion Collection has ridden to the rescue, time and time again, and February 2026 looks like it will be a happy time for physical media addicts, such as yours truly.

The Coen Brothers' The Man Who Wasn't There immediately jumped out at me because I haven't seen it in nearly 25 years, yet images from the film often pop up into my head. So a reevaluation is in order, and watching the black and white picture on the new 4K sounds ideal to soak in Billy Bob Thornton's performance, alongside Frances McDormand.

Two extremely different films from the 70s will also arrive: Sidney Lumet's corrosive satire Network in 4K, as well as John Cassavetes' equally corrosive -- for entirely different reasons -- A Woman Under the Influence, starring the amazing Gena Rowlands.

Then it's back to 1957 for the spectacular Western 3:10 to Yuma, directed by Delmar Daves, starring Van Heflin and Glenn Ford. I got to see this on a big screen in my Los Angeles days many years ago; it looked incredible then, and I trust the 4K will look incredible in February.

Jacques Tati's comedy classic Playtime has also been upgraded to 4K. Eclipse Series 8: Lubitsch Musicals collects four by the German master, while the Japanese master of sound and vision, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, presents his latest, Cloud.

Click through the images for the upcoming release in the gallery below. For more information about each title, and to place your pre-orders, visit the official Criterion Collection site.