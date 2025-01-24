Friday One Sheet: THE RULE OF JENNY PEN

Giving off a serious Greek Tragedy aesthetic, the key art for James Ashcroft's psychological thriller, The Rule of Janny Pen, leans into hollowed eyes, textured porcelain, and creepy doll vibes.



There is a kind of shadowy minimalism going on here, with the above the line cast at the eye line, and the title almost placed like a teardrop. I could do without the pull quotes and festival logo, however when you get an endorsement from Stephen King (talk to Sam Raimi circa 1981) you probably have to go for it. Happy to see the credit block made it along the chin, which puts this poster in the territory of 'official poster' as much as it does 'teaser poster.'