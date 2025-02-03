THE RULE OF JENNY PEN Teaser Trailer Debut: Thriller Starring John Lithgow And Geoffrey Rush in Theaters This March

Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Rush) suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. Resistant to the staff and distant from his friendly roommate, Mortensen soon clashes with seemingly gentle resident Dave Crealy (Lithgow) who secretly terrorizes the home with a sadistic game called "The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. What begins as childish torment quickly escalates into far more sinister and disturbing incidents. When Mortensen's pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy's reign of terror.

James Ashcroft's thriller, The Rule of Jenny Pen, is coming to cinemas on March 7th, 2025, by way of IFC Films. The teaser trailer has arrived, see for yourself down below why this award-winning film was an instant buzz title after it premiered at Fantastic Fest back in September.

The Rule of Jenny Pen stars John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush. Ashcroft directed from a script he penned with Eli Kent.