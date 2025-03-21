Fantaspoa 2025: Brazilian Festival Announces Mammoth Lineup

Our friends at Fantaspoa have revealed the whopping, one hundred feature film lineup for this year's festival, taking place in Porto Alegre, Brazil from April 9th through 27th.

Quite frankly, trying to pick highlights out of one hundered titles all at once is a gargantuan task so we have highlighted films that we have already featured on our pages this past year. One exception appears to be Ghost Killer, made by the same team behind the Baby Assassin movies. Because we saw that under the umbrella of festival progamming in our own time last year we did not review it at the time. Perhaps we should revisit that as it is every bit as excellent as the Baby Assassin movies are, if just a wee bit more serious than them.

Other faves of ours from the past year include Dead Mail, Frankie Freako, Scared Shitless, A Samurai in Time and fresh out of SXSW, Fucktoys. We have linked to as many films as possible in the full lineup below, for more information.