Pretty Packaging: Curzon's Massive WIM WENDERS Blu-ray Boxset
An interesting phenomenon for Blu-ray collectors became apparent this year: every few months we got a stellar Blu-ray boxset by British distributor Curzon. They pick a director, get as many films together from that person as they can and go crazy, it seems. Back in October we got a fantastic boxset of films by Lars Von Trier, prior to that it was Ruben Östlund, and their latest target is Wim Wenders.
And it's a massive set. The shape and size differs from its predecessors, and the reason for that is simple: it has a staggering 22 discs in it. Basically the only film missing is Wenders' newest, Perfect Days (reviewed here) but all the others are there. And once again the set does NOT look ugly.
So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
