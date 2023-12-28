Pretty Packaging: Curzon's Massive WIM WENDERS Blu-ray Boxset

Not gonna lie: this picture took some time to properly arrange. You're looking at 22 Blu-rays there, three posters and 5 'polaroids'.

On the discs, you get the following films:

The Goalkeeper's Fear of Penalty

The Scarlet Letter

Alice in the Cities

Wrong Move

Kings of the Road

The American Friend

Lightning over Water

The State of Things

Paris, Texas

Tokyo-Ga

Wings of Desire

Notebook on Cities and Clothes

Until the End of the World (Director's Cut)

Faraway, So Close

Lisbon Story

A Trick of the Light

Buena Vista Social Club

The Million Dollar Hotel

Palermo Shooting

Pina

The Salt of the Earth

Everything Will be Fine