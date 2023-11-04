Pretty Packaging: Curzon's RUBEN ÖSTLUND Boxset May Cost You Friends

A closer look at the card game: "Östlund's Ordinary Disasters".

Oooh boy...

Can you imagine playing this with friends? Read those rules. Read what kind of cards these are. I'm not so sure I'd have any friends left at the end. Some of the situations are taken from the films, but some are from Östlund poking fun at himself, things that went wrong during interviews and such (some of which can be seen in the extras on the discs).