Pretty Packaging: Curzon's RUBEN ÖSTLUND Boxset May Cost You Friends

The outer box, a big one. And it's numbered. Only 1000 of these exist folks! The inner slipcase. The contents, taken out. There is a disc-holder, an envelope with art cards, and... the card game. All contents opened and displayed. For all the on-disc content, check the next picture. The inner flap shows which films are in the set. Also included are several shorts. The back of the disc-holder, with art describing each of the six films in the set. A closer look at the card game: "Östlund's Ordinary Disasters".

Oooh boy... Can you imagine playing this with friends? Read those rules. Read what kind of cards these are. I'm not so sure I'd have any friends left at the end. Some of the situations are taken from the films, but some are from Östlund poking fun at himself, things that went wrong during interviews and such (some of which can be seen in the extras on the discs). The (inner back-)end. What a set! Another distributor to keep track of...

When I put up an article like this last week for British distributor Curzon's boxset of movies by Lars Von Trier , I mentioned they had released several other boxsets as well. In fact, I was planning to link that article to one about their boxset of six Ruben Östlund films, but to my chagrin I discovered I hadn't written it yet. Thankfully the set, though numbered to a mere 1000 pieces, is still available, so I have time to remedy that!Like the Lars Von Trier boxset, Curzon's release of Östland's films is prettily packaged in a stylish slipcase which looks like embossed coarse burlap fabric. So why put up a separate article if the sets look so similar? Well... this one has some pretty funny content. To be more specific, there is a card game included, endorsed by Ruben Östland himself, which is a hoot. It's all about making you socially uncomfortable, and we would expect no less from the director ofand(all included in this set as well).So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.