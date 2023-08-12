Pretty Packaging: The Sensual Boxset Of BLACK EMANUELLE

All the discs on display. The films are:

The Black Emanuelle franchise:

Black Emanuelle

Black Emanuelle 2

Emanuelle in Bangkok

Emanuelle in America

Sister Emanuelle

Emanuelle Around the World

Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals

Porno Nights of the World (a 'mondo' film)

Emanuelle and the White Slave Trade

Emanuelle and the Porno Nights of the World (a 'mondo' film)

Violence in a Women's Prison

Emanuelle in Prison

And a bunch of films that arguably are Black Emanuelle films or have sometimes been sold to countries as such:

Black Cobra

Black Velvet

Emanuelle's Perverse Outburst

Porno Esotic Love

Divine Emanuelle (and the alternate Fanatico cut)

Emanuelle: Queen of the Desert (and the alternate The Dirty Seven cut)

Free Love

Emanuelle, a Woman From a Hot Country

Black Deep Throat

Porno Nights of the World No. 2 (a 'mondo' film)

Scandalous Emanuelle

And the documentary Inferno Rosso. What a list!