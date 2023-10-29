Pretty Packaging: Curzon's LARS VON TRIER Blu-ray Boxset
They say "don't judge a book by its cover" but maaaaaan what a cover...
British distributor Curzon has been releasing some pretty great Blu-ray boxsets of collected films by the same director, so when they announced a Lars Von Trier boxset I was interested. The outer slipcases of these editions look like embossed coarse burlap fabric, which is mighty stylish (especially if you have several different-colored-ones in a row) but... well, by themselves not pretty enough to get an article yet.
Until now. And that has to do with the inner slipcase, for which the company used an absolutely stunning piece of artwork in the style of medieval "crazy" painter Hieronymus Bosch. The set itself doesn't suck either, it's a 14-disc collection which has almost all of Von Trier's theatrical films (Dancer in the Dark is noted by its absence).
So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
British distributor Curzon has been releasing some pretty great Blu-ray boxsets of collected films by the same director, so when they announced a Lars Von Trier boxset I was interested. The outer slipcases of these editions look like embossed coarse burlap fabric, which is mighty stylish (especially if you have several different-colored-ones in a row) but... well, by themselves not pretty enough to get an article yet.
Until now. And that has to do with the inner slipcase, for which the company used an absolutely stunning piece of artwork in the style of medieval "crazy" painter Hieronymus Bosch. The set itself doesn't suck either, it's a 14-disc collection which has almost all of Von Trier's theatrical films (Dancer in the Dark is noted by its absence).
So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.