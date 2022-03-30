Calgary Underground Film Festival Reveals Full Line-Up

The wonderful, nerdy, and casually fun Calgary Underground Film Festival, CUFF, returns to the Globe Theatre for a fully in-person festival -- Amen! -- taking place from April 21-28. But fret not if you are located in Canada's Texas (aka Alberta) and are not yet ready to brave a crowded cinema, as there is a three-day streaming window after the festival (April 29 – May 1) to catch much of what is on offer.

Riley Stearns' (The Art of Self Defense, Faults) latest in high-concept deadpan, Dual, will be opening the festival. The usual indie-strange, black comedy, arthouse, and cult cinema will be showcased across 30 feature films and documentaries, along with secret screenings, a live script reading, classic Canadian cinema vault, and a curated Saturday Moring Cartoon Cereal Party.

Browse through the gallery, below, for some of the delights and highlights on offer though a strong, diverse programme this year, or hop over to the festival's official site for CUFF 2022.