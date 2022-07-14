Shudder Acquires Senegalese Genre Bender SALOUM

Well now. This is fantastic news. This is amazing news.

Shudder has announced that they have acquired the Senegalese film, Saloum. A verifiable kitchen sink of genres, Saloum is equal parts a horror filim, an action film, a revenge thriller and rural dark fantasy built around African folklore. This is what you should refer to when you say something is genre-bending. This. This is genre bending and it does it very, very well.

In Saloum, shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas – Chaka, Rafa and Midnight - must stash their stolen gold bounty, lay low long enough to repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. When they take refuge at a holiday camp in the coastal region of Sine-Saloum, they do their best to blend in with their fellow guests; including a mute named Awa, with secrets of her own, and a policeman who may be on their tail, but it’s Chaka who happens to be hiding the darkest secret of them all. Unbeknownst to the other Hyenas, he's brought them there for a reason and once his past catches up to him, his decisions have devastating consequences, threatening to unleash hell on them all.

Our own Kurt caught the film when it had its world premiere in the Midnight Madness program at TIFF last year. You will find his full review here , but here is a quick snippet.

With its pounding surf, sodium vapour night-lighting, a bevy of handsome overhead shots, and a devil-may-care willingness to stuff 75 years worth of global genre cinema (from Leone and Kurosawa to Miike and McTiernan) into 84 minutes, Saloum may be ragged around the edges at times, but it is never, ever, boring.

IFC Midnight, another part of the AMC Network family, will handle the theatrical release beginning on September 2nd. Shudder will then premiere Saloum on their streaming service on September 8th followed by a theatrical rollout from IFC on the 9th. Follow?