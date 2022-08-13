Shudder's THE HOME FOR HALLOWEEN Event, Counting Down 61 Days to Halloween!

Thank goodness Summer is nearly over. Who's with us? High five? Anyone?

Alas, the days will become shorter and the air crisper but do not dwell on the absence of light and heat but bask in the glow and warmth of a bounty of horror goodness in Shudder's The Home For Halloween event.

The 61-day Halloween celebration starts on September 1st and concludes on Halloween night, October 31st. The program will include eleven Shudder original films and premieres, a new Job Bob Briggs Halloween special and three new series. Shudder's cup overfloweth.

The originals and premieres include Ressurection, Deadstream, Speak No Evil, Flux Gourmet and Sissy - all films lauded here on our pages. We already knew that the new V/H/S/99 film was coming to Shudder and others are joining the ranks this season.

We're also looking forward to the four part series Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror. A new series, The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time. shall be subject to our judgement as each new episode airs.

We see that a couple anime greats will debut on our birthday (HINT!). Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue and Masaaki Yuasa's Mind Game are coming to blow your minds! Also on September 6th is the great Argentine supernatural drama Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night and our friend Justin McConnell's body swapping horror Lifechanger. That's a pretty great day, folks.

Everything you need to know about the program and other release during the month of September is in the gallery down below.