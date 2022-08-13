Shudder's THE HOME FOR HALLOWEEN Event, Counting Down 61 Days to Halloween!
Thank goodness Summer is nearly over. Who's with us? High five? Anyone?
Alas, the days will become shorter and the air crisper but do not dwell on the absence of light and heat but bask in the glow and warmth of a bounty of horror goodness in Shudder's The Home For Halloween event.
The 61-day Halloween celebration starts on September 1st and concludes on Halloween night, October 31st. The program will include eleven Shudder original films and premieres, a new Job Bob Briggs Halloween special and three new series. Shudder's cup overfloweth.
The originals and premieres include Ressurection, Deadstream, Speak No Evil, Flux Gourmet and Sissy - all films lauded here on our pages. We already knew that the new V/H/S/99 film was coming to Shudder and others are joining the ranks this season.
We're also looking forward to the four part series Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror. A new series, The 101 Scariest Movie Moments of All Time. shall be subject to our judgement as each new episode airs.
We see that a couple anime greats will debut on our birthday (HINT!). Satoshi Kon's Perfect Blue and Masaaki Yuasa's Mind Game are coming to blow your minds! Also on September 6th is the great Argentine supernatural drama Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man's Night and our friend Justin McConnell's body swapping horror Lifechanger. That's a pretty great day, folks.
Everything you need to know about the program and other release during the month of September is in the gallery down below.
SHUDDER, THE HOME FOR HALLOWEEN, ANNOUNCES ITS BIGGEST SLATE OF MUST-SEE ORIGINAL SERIES AND NEW MOVIESSHUDDER’S 61-DAY HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION STARTS SEPTEMBER 1 THROUGH OCTOBER 31New Film Premieres: V/H/S/99 • Resurrection • Dario Argento’s Dark GlassesDeadstream • Speak No Evil • Saloum • Raven’s Hollow • SissyWho Invited Them • Flux Gourmet • She WillNew Series Premieres: Queer for Fear: A History of Queer HorrorThe 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time • A New Series from The Boulet BrothersPlus, A New Last Drive-In Halloween Special with Joe Bobb Briggs • A New “Ghoul Log”Live Phone-In Recommendations from Shudder’s Curator and more!Shudder, AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural, will kick off its annual 61-day Halloween event beginning Thursday, September 1. Shudder is the leading streamer for thrills and frights year-round. But the service goes above and beyond every September and October, this year presenting an unprecedented lineup of 11 acclaimed, must-see new films and new original series, along with other special treats to be announced, to truly be “The Home for Halloween.”"Halloween is the best time of year on Shudder, and this Halloween, we're featuring the best lineup of programming in our history," said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. "We have 11 original and exclusive movie premieres, including a new film from horror master Dario Argento, a Halloween special from superstar host Joe Bob Briggs, and three new series — from Bryan Fuller, The Boulet Brothers, and the producers of Eli Roth's History of Horror."Shudder members will enjoy a new slate of weekly movie premieres, original series debuts, a Halloween special with Joe Bobb Briggs, a new edition of Shudder’s fan favorite “The Ghoul Log,” a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern, and the annual return of Shudder’s Halloween Hotline, where members can receive live, personalized movie recommendations from head curator Samuel Zimmerman.Below is an overview of the key programming for “The Home for Halloween” including all September library title additions.
