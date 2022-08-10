SALOUM: Official Trailer Lands With Aplomb!

Now that Shudder and IFC have announced that they're handling the streaming and threatrical release of the action-horror hybrid Saloum next month it was only a matter of time before we got an official trailer. Boy howdy it does not disappoint. It conjurs up all those wild feelings we had when we first watched this Sengalese delight.

In Saloum, shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas – Chaka, Rafa and Midnight - must stash their stolen gold bounty, lay low long enough to repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. When they take refuge at a holiday camp in the coastal region of Sine-Saloum, they do their best to blend in with their fellow guests; including a mute named Awa, with secrets of her own, and a policeman who may be on their tail, but it’s Chaka who happens to be hiding the darkest secret of them all. Unbeknownst to the other Hyenas, he's brought them there for a reason and once his past catches up to him, his decisions have devastating consequences, threatening to unleash hell on them all.

Saloum has it all! Action, mystery, desolate wastelands and beautiful oases, outlaws and villains, mysticism and folklore, and much more. It all works so well together, we cannot wait for you to see it. Check out the official trailer below.