Lund Fantastic 2021: Classics SCREAM And PAPRIKA Join VIOLATION, ALIEN ON STAGE And More...

Our friends at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival have announced their lineup for this year's edition. It is a terrific mix of classic hits and contemporary standouts. Where do we start?

We start with a 25th anniversary screening of Wes Craven's iconic slashsic Scream and a 15th anniversary of Satoshi Kon's Paprika. Both are classics of their respected genres and should not be missed on the big screen.

The festival is highlighting a couple Canadian titles, probably to get on my good side when asking me to post this news today. We were already fans of Violation but I strongly suggest that no one miss an opportunity to see Randall Okita's home invasion thriller See For Me (pictured). It stars visually-impared actor Skylar Davenport, playing a visually impaired house sitter defending a home that they are housesitting. It's really good.

Horror comedy Sweetie You Won't Believe It, puppetgore Frank & Zed the feel good doc of the year, Alien on Stage, are all in the mix. It's going to be a good year in Lund, Sweden.

Lund Fantastic Film Festival Announces Full Lineup of 27th edition

Following the announcement of opening night film Medusa (Anita Rocha da Silveira) and after teasing some of this year’s Halloween festivities, the Lund Fantastic Film Festival is thrilled to reveal the full lineup of its rapidly approaching 27th edition (October 30 - November 5).

Rounding out the Halloween celebration is a 25th anniversary screening of Scream in honor of Wes Craven. Ghostface will slash his way back onto the cinema screen after a Horror-themed short film package has set the mood. The European premiere of an equally subversive slasher will bring the Halloween festivities to a blood-soaked close on October 31.

A November 3 double bill of See For Me (Randall Okita) and Violation (Dusty Mancinelli and Madeleine Sims-Fewer) puts the focus on promising Canadian talent. While See For Me offers a modern update on the home invasion thriller, Violation - a subversive new take on the rape- revenge subgenre, told from a bold female-gaze perspective - powerfully explores violence and the far-reaching repercussions of trauma.

For its closing night, Lund Fantastic celebrates the career of Satoshi Kon with a double bill of Satoshi Kon, the Illusionist (Pascal-Alex Vincent), an informative documentary that explores Kon’s unique sensibilities and seamless blending of dreams and reality, resulting in a heartfelt tribute to a master animator who left too soon, and a 15th anniversary screening of Kon’s final film, Paprika, a surreal masterpiece that recognizes the value of thrilling visuals and packs a punch as pure entertainment.

In addition to physical screenings, Lund Fantastic is excited to partner with streaming platform TriArtPlay to bring 6 short film packages and a total of 9 feature films into the virtual realm:

Alien on Stage (Lucy Harvey and Danielle Kummer, UK, 2020)

- Swedish premiere - Méliès d’argent nominee

Alien on Stage is an endearing documentary that captures the infectious energy of amateur actors doing what they love - adapting Ridley Scott’s Alien into a stage play - without caring too much about how others might perceive their performance. A celebration of can-do spirit and artistic expression with loads of heart, Alien on Stage is the feel good movie of 2021.

Code Name: Nagasaki (Fredrik S. Hana, Norway, 2021)

- Méliès d’argent nominee

Code Name: Nagasaki is a documentary like no other; one that embraces a multitude of genre influences including horror, animation and detective noir to navigate the protagonist’s search for and coming to terms with his own multicultural identity. Fredrik S. Hana’s feature debut places its hybrid genre approach in the service of a poignant story of belonging.

Cross the Line (David Victori, Spain, 2020)

- Swedish premiere - Méliès d’argent nominee

Is it a crime to be humble, helpful and trust in people you meet? In the best of worlds, the obvious answer is “no, of course not”. But for Dani, who is just trying to be nice to a girl without money, by paying for her meal, the answer is far from straightforward. Dani was about to go on a solo trip around the world. Instead he finds himself involved in mortal and nocturnal urban travels that leave him fighting for, and proving, his innocence.

In the Shadows (Erdem Tepegoz, Turkey, 2020)

- Scandinavian premiere - Méliès d’argent nominee

Erdem Tepegoz takes us to a dystopian, proletarian community drudging away for an uncaring entity which keeps them at bay using an omnipresent surveillance system. This terrific piece opens up another space for us to reflect on our reality and revives the question on the meaning of life and our purpose on earth. Join us on this introspective journey into the darkness.

Frank & Zed (Jesse Blanchard, USA, 2020)

- Scandinavian premiere

A handcrafted gem that tells of the friendship between two codependent reanimated corpses and the ancient curse that befalls them, Frank & Zed is a triumph of artistic creativity. Puppet animation, sets, miniatures and copious amounts of bloodshed and gore are brilliantly realized as passion for DIY-filmmaking pours out of every frame. ‘Muppets meet murderous mayhem’ but with more heart than you could imagine!

My Missing Valentine (Chen Yu-hsun, Taiwan, 2020)

- Scandinavian premiere

After a dry spell in the love department, Hsiao-chi finally gets a date with someone she likes for Valentine’s Day. Sadly, on February 15th she wakes up to realize the day has passed and she doesn’t remember a thing. During her investigation she meets a quirky bus driver who might make her realise things aren’t always as they seem. Joyful and mysterious, this film will surely brighten your day.

Sweetie, You Won’t Believe It (Ernar Nurgaliev, Kazakhstan, 2020)

- Swedish premiere

Join the party and dive into this colourful Kazakh story about a fishing trip with the boys gone wrong; a mad adventure packed with crazies, a one-eyed maniac and lots of blood and giggles.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (Jane Schoenbrun, USA, 2021)

- Scandinavian premiere

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair is a haunting coming-of-age story told through the eyes of a lonely teen who immerses herself in a new online horror challenge to find a new sense of belonging. As time passes, reality and the online universe begin to blur. Highly creative and genre bending, the debut film by Jane Schoenbrun will cast a spell on you.

Wonderful Paradise (Masashi Yamamoto, Japan, 2020)

- Scandinavian premiere

When a tweet about a moving party goes viral, an eclectic range of guests shows up to what gradually morphs into the craziest night of their lives. Ghostly grandparents, school children, drug dealers, a homeless man and many more put on their party hats in Masashi Yamamoto’s absurd rollercoaster that gives Takashi Miiki a run for his money by making weirdness so very wonderful.