Morbido 2020: Three World Premieres and Christmas Favorites Highlight Hybrid Edition

Well, here we are, the year is coming to a close and the greatest gift of all is about to be unwrapped down in CDMX. Mi familia de Morbido held back their annual festival to try and catch a lull between waves of the pandemic. The hope in doing so was to be able to have a hybrid edition of the festival with physical, drive-in and virtual screenings.

So far everything is going according to plan and the festival will kick off next Thursday.

Physical screenings will happen at the good old Cinépolis Diana, one of the last stand-alone multiplexes left in CDMX, and the drive-in cinema, Autocinema Coyote. Virtual screenings will be hosted on the app Cinépolis Klic.

So what has Morbido wrangled together for this year's edition? They will have three world premieres at the festival. Lex Ortega has a new film called Animales humanos (Human animals). There is Expira (It Expires) from Leopoldo Laborde. And Adrián García Bogliano has a new film called Juega conmigo (Play with me).

Jealous.

Morbido is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Joe Dante's Gremlins 2: The New Batch - anyone care to wager that the Gremlin costumes from Morbido Puebla will be dusted off and make an appearance? Spanish maverick Alex de la Iglesia will present El día de la bestia (The Day of the Beast) as well. So that's some awesome rep screenings.

And as the festival moved so close to the holiday season they have also included a lineup of some Christmas classics. The aformentioned Gremlins 2 and Day of the Beast will joined by Black Christmas and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Other films that have been touring the circuit, as are able and making an appearance at Morbido will be Relic, Frank & Zed and History of the Occult. It might be a smaller program than we are used to but there are still many goodies in it. In whatever capacity the festival operates those lucky enough to get the limited amount of tickets should not be disappointed. Vamos!