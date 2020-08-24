Remembering A Genius: Kon Satoshi, Who Left Us Ten Years Ago.

Paprika (2006)

Originally, Kon intended to follow up Perfect Blue with an adaptation of Paprika, a book by his favorite writer, Tsutsui Yasutaka (who also wrote the much-filmed A Girl Who Leapt Through Time). The studio producing it unfortunately went bankrupt in an early stage, and Kon Satoshi moved on to other projects instead. He kept working on it for years though, and when Paranoia Agent was finished he hit the ground running. It shows: made for roughly the same budget as Tokyo Godfathers, Paprika looks ten times as expensive, a wild kaleidoscope of sound and vision.

In Paprika, a device has been created which allows people to enter each other's dreams, and while the machine is still in its testing stage, one doctor secretly uses it already to help her patients. Her dream avatar Paprika flies through nightmares like a superhero, helping dreamers solve their traumas and overcome their demons. But one day something goes terribly wrong. A prototype device is stolen, and with it, someone creates a communal nightmare which spreads through the population like a disease. And it's something so vile even Paprika may not be able to battle it.

Here you see many of Kon's favorite themes returning, in an insanely accomplished form, and coupled with another rousing soundtrack by Hirasawa Susumu, you get one of the best anime ever made. But don't just take MY word for it, read what fellow writer Kurt Halfyard has to say about it:

"Paprika is the culmination of maestro Kon Satoshi’s complex editing style and themes, in a gorgeous ‘keep up with me now’ package. It is not only the best animated film of the past 20 years, but it is one of the best films, period.

Combining a love for genre conventions, dreamscapes into something so creative and dense, it has its own gravitational pull inward. Christopher Nolan’s mega-blockbuster Inception emulates many things from Paprika, but with all its millions and Hollywood gloss it barely scratches the surface of this cinematic flight of the imagination. Paprika is also a movie about the love of cinema itself; one that effortlessly ranks with Singing In The Rain and Cinema Paradiso.

While Kon’s career was cut too short indeed, this is a magnificent exuent from both the medium and this mortal coil. He has left us with a glorious gift."