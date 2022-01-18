New Trailer & Poster for WE'RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD'S FAIR, The Online Life Consumes

If we weren't already, a lot of us have become much more tech savvy, and much more connected online, than ever before. But as always, the online world remains a mystery, with dark corners and even darker people, with anyone able to hide behind a fascade, and perhaps vulnerable people who open up a little too much, at great risk. Jane Schoebrun's intimately disturbing We're All Going to the World's Fair premiered at Sundance in 2021, and for those who saw it there (like me) and at other festivals, it left an permanent mark, like something out of the corner of your eye, but when you try to look straight on, it's gone, always waiting in the shadows.

Film lovers in the USA will have a chance to see it on the big screen, or perhaps more appropriately, at home, later this year. If you're a fan of creepy pastas, fascinated by the lure of online communities, or just want to watch an amazing lead performance, I highly recommend it.

Late on a cold night somewhere in the U.S., teenage Casey (Anna Cobb in her feature debut) sits alone in her attic bedroom, scrolling the internet under the glow-in-the-dark stars and black-light posters that blanket the ceiling. She has finally decided to take the World’s Fair Challenge, an online role-playing horror game, and embrace the uncertainty it promises. After the initiation, she documents the changes that may or may not be happening to her, adding her experiences to the shuffle of online clips available for the world to see. As she begins to lose herself between dream and reality, a mysterious figure reaches out, claiming to see something special in her uploads.

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair will open on April 15th at BAM and the Quad Cinema in New York, expanding to theaters nationwide (including the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles) and digital platforms on April 22nd. Check out the trailer below.