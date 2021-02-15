VIOLATION: Canadian Trailer For Drama/Horror, in Digital Cinemas This March

Last week we announced the digital-cinema dates for Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli's drama/horror Violation here at home through TIFF and VIFF's online platforms. The rollout begins on March 19th through TIFF then the week following on the 16th through VIFF.

Violation recently played at Sundance and will also play at SXSW next month. It might have been a rocky start for the Canadian production, premiering during the health crisis, but it's still finding a way to get out to the masses.

Well now, we finally have a Canadian trailer for this critically lauded film, released by PNP Films. Finally a trailer, period, as this would appear to be the first one out there. Check it out below. It's hard not to ignore the sound design in it, likely alluding to things horrific than just for effect.