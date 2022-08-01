Cinedigm Acquires U.S. & Canadian Rights For HISTORY OF THE OCCULT

We reviewed Ponce's debut feature film when it played at MotelX a couple years ago.

When watching History of the Occult we could not help but think back to some of the films of Mexican director Isaac Ezban... similar to Ezban, Ponce is determined to deliver a story that is not just about horrors and chills but wants to give us something to think about and still work out for ourselves after the film has ended. Ponce uses the horror genre’s language to tell his story, the elements of which catch our attention early on until the mystery of the connection between the coven and the government then grabs ahold of our attention.

Cinedigm will play History of the Occult on Screambox, their horror streaming service, this December.

Cinedigm's Screambox Acquires the Highest-Rated Horror Movie of the Year 'History of the Occult' from FilmSharks

Cinedigm announced today that the Company has acquired all North American rights to one of the most successful Latin horror films of all times, History of the Occult, from FilmSharks. The film, which was successfully released across Latin America, Europe and Asia, is now ready to make its debut in the US & Canada this December.

History of the Occult was notably the highest-rated horror movie of 2021 on Letterboxd's Year in Review roundup, as rated by Letterboxd users.

The Lovecraftian horror film, which premiered at the Cannes' Blood Window sidebar and was also an Official Selection at the Mar del Plata & Sitges Film Festivals, has also been picked up internationally by Netflix and HBO MAX. FilmSharks snapped up worldwide and remake rights to the film with a major U.S. genre producer eyeing it for a remake. A throwback in style and setting, Cinedigm plans to release History of the Occult exclusively on its horror streaming service SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting.

From writer/director Cristian Ponce (creator of the animated series "The Kirlian Frequency"), History of the Occult pulls viewers deep into a world of conspiracy and witchcraft. Producers of the nightly show '60 minutes to Midnight's have been dutifully planning a riveting final broadcast, but even they could not have predicted what their guest, Adrian Marcato, has in store. As the final frames of the legendary show flicker from televisions across the country, Marcato readies himself to expose a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of their nationhood; that the government is aligned with a dangerous supernatural coven.

During its festival run, the bone-chilling film won the Le Film Français prize at Cannes' Blood Window sidebar, Best Argentine Breakthrough Performance Actor and the Special Jury Award for Best Latin American First Feature at the Mar del Plata Film Festival. In addition, History of the Occult was nominated for Best Motion Picture at Sitges, Spain's premier festival specializing in fantasy and horror films.

"Mystery, conspiracy and the supernatural, intrigues and excites something in all of us," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "Cristian (Ponce) melds these themes together in such a brilliant way, making History of the Occult the kind of film viewers can't look away from. We are thrilled to bring this horror film, which ended up as the highest rated horror film of 2021 on Letterboxd, to our SCREAMBOX viewers!"

Says Guido Rud, CEO of FilmSharks, "History of the Occult is not the kind of film you come across every day. The old rule is now more valid than ever: it's all about the script, and no matter the size of the film, it can immerse you in less than 10 minutes if a great story is told. When we discovered this gem and it became Spain's #1 most-watched digital film of the year during 2021, we were able to sell this genre-defining film to major studios around the world in 45 territories. We are elated to strike this deal with one of the best genre labels in North America because of their dedication to the horror genre and its fans."

History of the Occult stars veteran Argentine actor Germán Baudino ("Abrakadabra," "Los Olvidados"), Nadia Lozano, Victor Díaz, Héctor Ostrofsky and Agustín Recondo. The film was produced by Pedro Saieg.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cinedigm and Matias Fontenla, Valeria Fanego and Rud on behalf of FilmSharks.