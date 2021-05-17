HISTORY OF THE OCCULT: World and Remake Rights For Argentine Horror go to Local Outfit FilmSharks

History of the Occult. Let this be a warning to you all. Don't go into the cinematic waters around Argentina, it's got FilmSharks in it. We just got word from Variety that my friend, Guido Rud, of the Argentine sales company FilmSharks, has nabbed the worldwide and remake rights for local horror flick

Filmed in black and white and set in the 1980s, “History of the Occult” takes place during the last broadcast of the #1 news show on TV, “60 Minutes Before Midnight.” A band of journalists are racing against time to convince the lead guest, Adrian Marcato, to expose a conspiracy that connects their corrupt government to an actual coven.

Directed by Christian Ponce and starring German Baudino (Abrakadabra) talks reportedly underway with a large streaming service and a U.S. genre producer is looking at the remake, which Rud will handle through his Subsidiary, The Remake Company.

“Since Cannes and Sitges, this genre gem has been a critics and festival pleaser until it became Spain’s digital market sweetheart, creating a very strong buzz for international buyers; we already have major territories under discussions,” said Rud.

