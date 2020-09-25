Celluloid Screams 2020: UK Horror Fest Gets Physical With PSYCHO GOREMAN, RELIC, And THE STYLIST

Our friends at the Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival in Sheffield, UK, are preparing for their annual weekend of horror delights. They are planning to run a physical edition this year, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place. Good luck to them.

The lone representative for the home team this year is Chris Baugh's Boys From County Hell which has begun its festival run this month. Familiar titles in the lineup include Psycho Goreman, Jill Gervargizian's The Stylist, which will premiere in a couple weeks, Natalie Erika James' Relic, Elza Kephart's Canadian horror flick Slaxx, and Korean zombie flick Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula.

Despite the circumstances our friends at Celluloid Screams are doing their very best to provide a weekend of distraction and horror thrills. Ticket information is in the release below.

CELLULOID SCREAMS HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2020 PROGRAMME FOR PHYSICAL EDITION!

Celluloid Screams Horror Film Festival has been delighting film fans since 2009, delivering shocks and scares with the very best in new and classic horror cinema from around the globe. The twelfth edition of Celluloid Screams runs from the 23rd to the 25th of October 2020 at the Showroom Cinema, Sheffield and will present 15 feature films, including three UK premieres, each with an accompanying short film. The festival will run as a physical edition, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s in store for Celluloid Screams 2020…

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL

Director: Chris Baugh| United Kingdom/Ireland | 2020 | 90 mins

Slacker Eugene leads a team of Irish constriction workers who are tasked with digging up the land under which an ancient vampire is thought to be buried. When night descends, the team find themselves under attack, as the legend of the landscape becomes their horrifying reality.

CABRITO (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Luciano de Azevedo| Brazil | 2020 | 80 mins

Told across three chapters, this startling vision of horror from Brazil is a disturbing journey into the dark heart of a family consumed by murder, cannibalism and psychosis.

CELLULOID SCREAMS SECRET FILM

Director: TBC| TBC | TBC | TBC

Our annual tradition of a secret screening returns for 2020. As always, the film will be revealed moments before it begins.

THE COLUMNIST

Director: Ivo van Aart| Netherlands | 2019 | 86 mins

Columnist and author Femke Boot finds herself the target of a barrage of abuse online, which, despite her calm demeanour, is becoming harder to ignore. As the bullying escalates, Femke reaches breaking point, and embarks on a bloody quest to silence her tormentors.

HAIL TO THE DEADITES

Director: Steve Villeneuve| Canada | 2020 | 79 mins

A heartwarming documentary which shines a spotlight on the EVIL DEAD fandom, exploring a community united in their undying love of the influential horror franchise through interviews from cast members and fans alike.

HONEYDEW

Director: Devereux Milburn| USA | 2020 | 106 mins

A couple find themselves stranded in unfamiliar territory when their car breaks down during a road trip, so they stop at a local farmhouse for help. The farmer is behaving strangely; her son even more so, and the couple quickly start to realise that something is gravely wrong.

HUNTED

Director: Vincent Paronnaud| Belgium/France | 2020 | 87 mins

A young woman is stalked by a psychopath, but when she fights back, the predator becomes the prey in this subversive take on the traditional revenge thriller.

MY HEART CAN'T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Jonathan Cuartas| USA | 2020 | 90 mins

Thomas is suffering from a mysterious and debilitating illness, and his condition is deteriorating. His siblings, Dwight and Jessie, must fight to keep him alive – a task which is becoming increasingly dangerous given the nature of what Thomas really needs.

PSYCHO GOREMAN

Director: Steven Kostanski | Canada | 2020 | 99 mins

Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord. Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues' gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia, in this riotous horror comedy from director Steven Kostanski (Manborg, The Void)

RED SCREENING (AL MORIR LA MATINEE) – (UK PREMIERE)

Director: Maximiliano Contenti| Uruguay | 2020 | 88 mins

A mysterious killer stalks the aisles of a neighborhood cinema in this stylish throwback to European horror films of the 1970s and 80s.

RELIC

Director: Natalie Erika James| Australia/USA | 2020 | 89 mins

When her elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family’s decaying country home and find clues of Edna’s increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared and her behaviour becomes increasingly volatile, her family begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her.

ROPES

Director: José Luis Montesinos| Spain | 2019 | 87 mins

Man’s best friend becomes a young woman’s worst enemy in ROPES, a welcome new addition to the “animal attack” subgenre.

SLAXX

Director: Elza Kephart| USA | 2019 | 77 mins

When a murderous pair of jeans begins to kill the staff of a trendy clothing store, it is up to Libby, an idealistic young salesclerk, to stop its bloody rampage.

THE STYLIST

Director: Jill Gervargizian| USA | 2020 | 101 mins

An introverted hair stylist descends into a nightmare of murder and madness in Jill Gevargizian's astonishing debut feature.

TRAIN TO BUSAN PRESENTS: PENINSULA

Director: Sang-ho Yeon| South Korea | 2020 | 116 mins

Four years after the events of the breakout zombie smash hit TRAIN TO BUSAN, director Yeon Sang-ho is back with PENINSULA, a new stand-alone chapter in the South Korean zombie saga.

Weekend passes covering entry to all films and events at the festival are on sale from Monday 28th September via http://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/