THE UGLY STEPSISTER: Poster Premiere, Dipping It's Toe in Horror

IFC Films and Shudder have sent out a cool poster for their upcoming release of The Ugly Stepsister. Check it out, down below.

At the top of the poster is the headling, 'If the shoe doesn't fit'. That with the hatchet and bloody tip of shoe suggests that something has to come off in order for said shoe to fit? Icky.

The fantasy horror from Norway arrives in theaters on April 18th.