THE UGLY STEPSISTER: Poster Premiere, Dipping It's Toe in Horror
IFC Films and Shudder have sent out a cool poster for their upcoming release of The Ugly Stepsister. Check it out, down below.
At the top of the poster is the headling, 'If the shoe doesn't fit'. That with the hatchet and bloody tip of shoe suggests that something has to come off in order for said shoe to fit? Icky.
The fantasy horror from Norway arrives in theaters on April 18th.
IFC Films and Shudder are proud to present THE UGLY STEPSISTER, a darkly entertaining fairy tale horror from writer and director Emilie Blichfeldt in her feature directorial debut. The film gathered acclaim at its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and at the Berlin International FilmFestival and will next play at the Overlook Film Festival as the Centerpiece Film. IFC Films and Shudder will release the film theatrically on April 18thA sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, THE UGLY STEPSISTER follows Elvira (Lea Myren) as she prepares to earn the prince’s affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes (Thea Sofie Loch Næss) to become the belle of the ball.A biting satire and cinematically exhilarating directorial debut, THE UGLY STEPSISTER is a timely examination of body image and beauty standards, identifying Emilie Blichfeldt as one of the most exciting new international filmmaking voices
