SCREAMBOX in April: PROJECT MKHEXE, THE COFFEE TABLE, And an R-Rated TAMMY AND THE T-REX?

SCREAMBOX April Streaming Line-Up Includes PROJECT MKHEXE, THE COFFEE TABLE, TAMMY AND THE T-REXSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in April, including Project MKHEXE, The Coffee Table, and Tammy and the T-Rex.Nothing can prepare you for The Coffee Table, traumatizing SCREAMBOX on April 11. Stephen King said it best: "My guess is you have never, not once in your whole life, seen a movie as black as this one. It’s horrible and also horribly funny.”Classic horror icons Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, and John Carradine star together for the first and only time in House of the Long Shadows. The murderously funny mystery with a twist streams April 11 on SCREAMBOX.It's too late for prayers when Alice, Sweet Alice comes to SCREAMBOX on April 25. Also known as Communion, the '70s proto-slasher stars Brooke Shields in her film debut.The notorious R-rated cut of Tammy and the T-Rex stomps onto SCREAMBOX on April 25. Denise Richards (Starship Troopers) stars as a high school student whose boyfriend, played by Paul Walker (The Fast and the Furious), has his brain implanted in a robotic dinosaur.SCREAMBOX Exclusive found footage film Project MKHEXE will be revealed on April 29. An aspiring filmmaker returns home after his younger brother’s suicide, only to discover his brother’s obsession with a malevolent conspiracy theory that threatens to destroy reality.Other April highlights include: Alejandro Jodorowsky's influential surrealist nightmare Santa Sangre; Nazi-zombie shockerShock Waves starring Peter Cushing; made-for-TV horror Gargoyles featuring Emmy-winning special effects by Stan Winston (Jurassic Park, The Terminator); '60s Gothic chiller Bloody Pit of Horror; exhaustive documentary Growing Up with I Spit on Your Grave; and true crime docudrama series The New Detectives and The FBI Files.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, Fire TV, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
