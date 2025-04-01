SCREAMBOX in April: PROJECT MKHEXE, THE COFFEE TABLE, And an R-Rated TAMMY AND THE T-REX?

The folks at Screambox have announced this month's lineup of progamming, including found footage horror Project MKHEXE and an R-Rated version version of Tammy And The T-Rex.

Sure, the eternal Denise Richards is a bonafide draw, however, this month's lineup also includes the incredibly dark and twisted Spanish thriller The Coffee Table. You know those video shorts where someone laughs at something terrible and in the stitch, behind them, Jesus appears over their shoulder with accusing eyes? This is that, in your living room as you watch this. Jesus will be watching you, tutting as you laugh through the pitch black humor.

You will be scarred by watching it.

Enjoy!