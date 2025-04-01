JOHN WICK: Lionsgate Announces a Fifth Chapter, Donnie Yen Spinoff And Animated Prequel Are in The Works

Big news out of CinemaCon today for fans of the Wickiverse. Lionsgate announced today that they are milking their cash cow for all its worth. It is virtually the only thing keeping the studio afloat these days.

John Wick movie, a standalone Caine the Assassin movie, and an animated prequel film. Variety has the word that there are three more projects in development: a fifthmovie, a standalone Caine the Assassin movie, and an animated prequel film.