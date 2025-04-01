JOHN WICK: Lionsgate Announces a Fifth Chapter, Donnie Yen Spinoff And Animated Prequel Are in The Works
Big news out of CinemaCon today for fans of the Wickiverse. Lionsgate announced today that they are milking their cash cow for all its worth. It is virtually the only thing keeping the studio afloat these days.
He's not dead. He's just tired after a long squawk.
Variety has the word that there are three more projects in development: a fifth John Wick movie, a standalone Caine the Assassin movie, and an animated prequel film.
Reeves will appear in “Ballerina” before he returns to the screen for “John Wick 5.” The project reunites him with franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Plot details, additional cast members and a production timeline haven’t been revealed......In a standalone feature, Yen, the influential martial arts legend, will reprise his role as the blind assassin Caine from “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Yen will also direct and executive produce the untitled film, which begins production in Hong Kong later this year......As far as the animated prequel film, Reeves will lend his voice to his signature character. The story, aimed at “more mature audiences,” the studio warns, will travel back in time before the first film. It recounts the origins of Wick he completes the Impossible Task — the killing of all of his rivals in one night — to free himself from his obligation to the High Table and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen. (Unfortunately, we all know how that turned out.)Shannon Tindle, an animation veteran who most recently co-wrote and directed Netflix’s “Ultraman: Rising,” is directing. Vanessa Taylor, a writer and producer known for “Game of Thrones,” “Divergent” and Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” is penning the screenplay.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.