Shudder in November Features BLOOD VESSEL, PORNO (just a title) And The Films of Mario Bava

The countdown goes on to the happiest day of the year for horror fans, and our friends at Shudder have been doing their part to make sure that your Halloween season is the best it can be in our current climate.

Firm believers in 'no' good things must come to pass its Halloween all year round and the good times keep on coming next month. November will see the arrival of Australian war era Horror flick Blood Vessel, Korean supernatural horror Lingering, Alexandre O Philippe's doc Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist, indie horror Porno and for lovers of the classics a collection of Mario Bava's films: A Bay of Blood, Black Sabbath, Black Sunday, The Girl Who Knew Too Much, KIll Baby Kill, Lisa and the Devil, Shock and The Whip and The Body.

All of the films in programmed in November are featured in the gallery below. Everything will play in the U.S. and there are notes where they will also be available up here in Canada and over in the UK and down in ANZ.

Halloween is nearly upon us! On Tuesday, we debuted The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection, this Friday we’ll premiere Joe Bob’s Halloween Hideaway and next Thursday brings A Creepshow Animated Special. And we have at least one more October surprise still to come next week. But even as we wind down our 61 Days of Halloween, we’ve scheduled a killer November to keep you screaming straight through to Thanksgiving. We’re featuring vampires (the Shudder Exclusive Blood Vessel and the Stephen King classic Salem’s Lot), haunted hotels and possessed theaters (the Shudder Original Lingering and Shudder Exclusive Porno), filmmaking icons (the Shudder Original doc Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist and a new Mario Bava collection) and much more. See below and attached for details.