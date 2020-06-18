THE RENTAL Trailer: This Will Never Be Over

When a desperate woman declares "this will never be over," you know you're in trouble.

Alison Brie can be heard uttering those words in the first trailer for The Rental, the feature directorial debut by Dave Franco, who co-wrote the original screenplay with Joe Swanberg. Brie stars along with Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White, and Sheila Vand; the actors portray two couples who rent a big, beautiful house by the sea and then start finding surveillance cameras throughout the premises. Since they didn't sign up to be in a reality show, they are not happy about that.

But that's not all. As the official synopsis promises: "Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light."

For those in Southern California who might be willing to venture outside tonight, a preview screening will take place via ArcLight at the Vineland drive-thru in the beautiful City of Industry. For the rest of us, The Rental is heading for release on July 24 from IFC Films.

Watch the first trailer below.

