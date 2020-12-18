Shudder in January: HUNTED And THE QUEEN OF BLACK MAGIC Kick Off The New Year

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though it's still a long one. AMC's streaming service Shudder has helped us get through this shit show of a year and it looks like the start of 2021 will be off to a good start.

Shudder originals next month include the excellent horror flicks Hunted and The Queen of Black Magic. Read of our review of Hunted here and The Queen of Black Magic here. Season one of The Walking Dead: World Beyond and season two of A Discovery of Witches are coming to the streaming service.

Of the other films coming to Shudder next month there is a collection of four films starring horror legend Peter Cushing. There are cool indie flicks like Super Dark Times (review here) and Cub (review here). I am personally super excited that everyone in the U.S. and Canada will get to see Joaquín Cociña's stop animated work of art The Wolf House.

All of the releases through the month of January are below in the gallery.

Shudder kicks off 2021 with two thrilling Shudder Originals, Hunted from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Vincent Paronnaud and The Queen of Black Magic, from two giants of modern Indonesian horror, Kimo Stamboel and Joko Anwar; the much anticipated second season of original series A Discovery of Witches with new episodes weekly; a binge release of season one of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the latest series in The Walking Dead Universe and the first to be available on Shudder; a four-film celebration of Peter Cushing; a double feature from the mind of Clive Barker, Nightbreed and Rawhead Rex; and the recently released, award-winning animated feature The Wolf House, among other new additions to the Shudder library.