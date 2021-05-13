HUNTED Blu-ray Giveaway: Win a Copy of Vincent Paronnaud's Horror Flick

We have three (3) Blu-ray copies available for a giveaway of the upcoming horror film Hunted which RLJE Films will release on DVD and Blu-ray on May 18th.

What started as a flirtatious encounter at a bar turns into a life-or-death struggle as Eve becomes the unknowing target of a misogynistic plot against her. Forced to flee as two men pursue her through the forest, she’s pushed to her extremes while fighting to survive—but survival isn’t enough for Eve. She will have revenge. A modern and radical take on the Little Red Riding Hood fable, Hunted is an exhilarating, transcendent, and frequently brutal survival tale that elevates itself with the power of myth and magic, while still holding an exacting mirror to present-day society.

Directed by Vincent Paronnaud (Persepolis, Chicken with Plums), who co-wrote the screenplay with Léa Pernollet (Heidi en Chine), Hunted stars Lucie Debay(King of the Belgians), Arieh Worthalter (Girl), and Ciaran O'Brien (Bloom).

This giveaway is open to our readers in the USA. Entries are limited to one per household. Qualifying entries will enter the random draw on Monday, May 17th at noon PST. When you have the answer to our fact finding question below email us here with your answer.

Where did Hunted have its world premiere?

When you have your answer email us here . Good luck to all who enter.

.