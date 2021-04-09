Alexandre O Philippe Wants You to Win a Copy of LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST

Alexandre O Philippe's recent documentary Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist will be released on VOD, Digital HD and Blu-ray on April 13th, thanks to RLJE Films. Screen Anarchy has two copies of the doc on Blu-ray to give away to our readers in the U.S.

LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST is a complete dissection and sweeping examination of the award-winning genre classic The Exorcist. Explore the uncharted depths of William Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that helped shape his life and filmography, as told by the man himself.

Leap of Faith is really good and is currently playing on Shudder right now. But if you want a chance to have your very own copy it's easy to enter. The giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. and limited to one per household. Answer our fact finding question below and email us here when you have your answer.

As an extra special bonus we asked Philippe to participate in this giveaway and he said yes. He's between filming two new documentaries right now - over achiever - so we really appreciate his willingness to take a moment to ask you our fact finding question. Watch the video below.

If watching the video is an issue then answer us this, "The Exorcist was based on the book by author William Peter Blatty. Blatty went on to direct two films based on two other novels that he wrote. What are those two films?"