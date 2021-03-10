LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST: On VOD, Digital HD & Blu-ray April 13th

Here is the announcement for the upcoming digital and hard copy release of Alexandre O Philippe's excellent documentary Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist. RLJE Films, part of the AMC Networks, is releasing it on VOD, Digital HD and Blu-ray on April 13th.

In Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist Friedkin opens up about one of his greatest achievements as a director and in ways his most costly... Leap of Faith is a densely packed burst of information and recollection from the mind behind The Exorcist movie... It flows like a stream of consciousness, so much so that we watched it three times before deciding on what we were going to focus on here... There is no need to bring in experts or enthusiasts for their opinions. The only opinion that matters here is the opinion of the films creator.

The trailer is below, with a small selection of stills.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the documentary LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST will be released on VOD, Digital HD and Blu-ray on April 13, 2021.

Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene, The People vs. George Lucas), LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST stars William Friedkin (To Live and Die in L.A., The Exorcist).

LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST is a complete dissection and sweeping examination of the award-winning genre classic The Exorcist. Explore the uncharted depths of William Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that helped shape his life and filmography, as told by the man himself.

LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST iTunes Extras include the following bonus features:

2020 BIFAN Masterclass with William Friedkin and Alexandre O. Philippe

2020 Denver Film – In Conversation with William Friedkin and Alexandre O. Philippe