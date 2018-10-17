ABRAKADABRA: Official Poster Released Ahead of Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018

The official poster has been released for the Onetti Brothers' final giallo film Abrakadabra. The film will be the final film screened at the all day, Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018, on November 3rd.

As is to be expected this official poster is full of glorious color and immenant danger, right down to the signature leather gloves. It is a loving throwback to the hand painted poster era. We love it!

Ticket information for Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018 can be found here