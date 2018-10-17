ABRAKADABRA: Official Poster Released Ahead of Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018

The official poster has been released for the Onetti Brothers' final giallo film Abrakadabra. The film will be the final film screened at the all day, Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018, on November 3rd.
As is to be expected this official poster is full of glorious color and immenant danger, right down to the signature leather gloves. It is a loving throwback to the hand painted poster era. We love it!
Ticket information for Arrow Video Frightfest Halloween 2018 can be found here
FrightFest unleashed the official poster of “Abrakadabra” for their popular Halloween all-day event, now at the Cineworld Leicester Square on Saturday 3rd November.
The film “Abrakadabra”, directed by brothers Luciano and Nicolás Onetti, had its world premiere at SITGES Film Festival last week. Abrakadabra was one of the 7 films selected to participate in the Upcoming Fantastic Films section at CANNES Film Festival
Abrakadabra is the fourth film by the Onetti brothers and closes the giallo trilogy that began with Sonno Profondo (2013) and Francesca (2015). They also directed What the Waters Left Behind” (2017).
Dante, The Great, a prestigious magician, accidentally dies during a risky magic trick. Thirty-five years later his son Lorenzo, also a magician, presents a magic show in one of the most important theaters in the city. From then on, a series of murders will begin to take place and will attempt to incriminate him. Lorenzo must discover who and why seeks to involve him before it is too late...
“Abrakadabra” is starred by Germán Baudino (“What the Waters Left Behind”, “2/11 Day of the Dead”) y María Eugenia Rigón (“Deadpoint”), and also starring Clara Kovacic (“I am So, Tita from Buenos Aires”, “Jasmine”), Ivi Brickell (“Until it happens”, “Parasomnia”), Gustavo D´Alessandro (“Francesca”), Raúl Gederlini (“Francesca”) and Pablo Vilela (“Giants of Mexico”).
