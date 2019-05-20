LOBO FEROZ (FEROCIOUS WOLF): Spanish Language Remake of BIG BAD WOLVES Underway

Big Bad Wolves, the rather spectacular Israeli thriller from Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado. The working title is Lobo Feroz (Ferocious Wolf). Variety reported this weekend that there will be a Spanish language remake of, the rather spectacular Israeli thriller from Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado. The working title is).

The revenge-thriller tracks a detective on the trail of a suspected child killer, a former religious studies teacher who was originally arrested for the crime, but allowed to walk free after a clerical error. Taking the law into his own hands, the detective enlists the mother of the most recently murdered child to exact a justice the legal system couldn’t provide.

Lobo Feroz will be directed by Uruguayan Gustavo Hernandez (You Shall Not Sleep and The Silent House) from a script written by his You Shall Not Sleep scribe Juma Fodde.

Award-winning Spanish actor Jose Coronado is already signed on to lead the film.

Hernandez is producing under his Mother Superior banner with partner Ignacio Cucovich. They are joined by Santiago Segura and Maria Luisa Gutierrez’s production labels, Madrid-based Bowfinger and Amiguetes. The deal for the remake was negotiated by Guido Rud at Argentina's Film Sharks and Mother Superior last year.

Hernandez spoke about this remake in the Variety article