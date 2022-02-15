VIRUS: 32: Shudder Acquires New Zombie Flick From Gustavo Hernandez

(A) rapidly spreading virus transforms people into intelligent, ultra-violent, extra-fast zombie hunters. However, after each wave of attack by the monsters, they’re left incapacitated for 32 seconds while they recover their strength.

Virus: 32. It will be streamed in the U.S., here in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. News from Variety out of Berlin this morning and surprise, surprise, Shudder is at it again. The AMC Network streaming service for all things horror and supernatural has acquired the rights to Gustavo Hernández's.

The deal was closed between Shudder and Pip Ngo from XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and Juan Torres from Spanish sales Latido Films. Latido told Variety that there will be more announcements of deals in Asia and France and a lot of interest from distribution groups in Germany.

Hernandez is no stranger to these parts. We have written about his previous films, The Silent House and You Shall Not Sleep, over the years. He has another film, Lobo Feroz, a Spanish-language remake of Big Bad Wolves, listed currently in post as well.