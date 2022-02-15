VIRUS: 32: Shudder Acquires New Zombie Flick From Gustavo Hernandez
(A) rapidly spreading virus transforms people into intelligent, ultra-violent, extra-fast zombie hunters. However, after each wave of attack by the monsters, they’re left incapacitated for 32 seconds while they recover their strength.
News from Variety out of Berlin this morning and surprise, surprise, Shudder is at it again. The AMC Network streaming service for all things horror and supernatural has acquired the rights to Gustavo Hernández’s Virus: 32. It will be streamed in the U.S., here in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
The deal was closed between Shudder and Pip Ngo from XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and Juan Torres from Spanish sales Latido Films. Latido told Variety that there will be more announcements of deals in Asia and France and a lot of interest from distribution groups in Germany.
Hernandez is no stranger to these parts. We have written about his previous films, The Silent House and You Shall Not Sleep, over the years. He has another film, Lobo Feroz, a Spanish-language remake of Big Bad Wolves, listed currently in post as well.
"With 'Virus: 32,' director Gustavo Hernández builds a lean, mean and terrifying thrill ride of a mother desperately trying to save her daughter from a zombie apocalypse. Combined with a stunning visual aesthetic, we know the film will delight genre fans everywhere," said Emily Gotto, VP of global acquisitions and co-productions at Shudder who helped negotiate the deal. For his part, Torres added: "We are committed to bringing high level genre movies from Hispanic countries like 'Virus-32' and we are confident that Shudder, XYZ and CAA Media Finance are the perfect partners for this title."
