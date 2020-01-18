BIRD BOX's Eric Heisserer to Produce English-Language Version of Paraguayan Thriller MORGUE

Bird Box writer Eric Heisserer will produce an English-language version of Hugo Cardozo's Paraguayan thriller Morgue. The writer of other faves like sci-fi thriller Arrival and horror flick Lights Out will produce under his Chronology banner. Deadline reported yesterday thatwriter Eric Heisserer will produce an English-language version of Hugo Cardozo's Paraguayan thriller. The writer of other faves like sci-fi thrillerand horror flickwill produce under his Chronology banner.

The synopsis from Chronology: “After hitting someone with his car and fleeing the scene, a freelance security guard is assigned to cover a night shift at the hospital where he discovers the body of his victim in the morgue. As the night progresses, he is tormented by his guilt… or something more sinister.”

Cardozo wrote, produced, and directed Morgue. He will stand in as an executive producer with his producing partner, Guido Rud (You Shall Not Sleep) from Film Sharks in Argentina.