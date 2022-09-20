FilmSharks Label The Remake Co. Strikes Deal on Uruguayan Fantasy RomCom GHOSTING GLORIA (Muerto Con Gloria)

Our friends at The Remake Co. a label under the FilmSharks sales banner out of Buenos Aires brought to our attention that they sold the Spanish remakes rights to the Uruguayan Fantasy RomCom Ghosting Gloria.

A single 30-year-old who has never had an orgasm, finally finds her ideal lover but the only caveat is that he doesn't inhabit the world of the living.

Ghosting Gloria was fun but what tickles me so is that these rights were acquired by Igancio G. Cucucovich’s Mother Superior Films. We've know Cucucovich and their work primarily in the realm of horror films. They produced Gustavo Hernandez’s upcoming Big Bad Wolves remake Lobo Feroz, Virus-32, and You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras). They are most definitely not romcoms.

The film will be helmed by Nacho Alvarez whose debut feature film was the musical My Heart Goes Boom! So at the very least they've got a director attached who can approach the lighter fare of original and not spray the walls with blood. That would be key.