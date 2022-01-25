Hollywood Suite Bringing Blumhouse's INTO THE DARK Horror Anthology Series to Canada

Big news for Blumhouse and horror fans here in Canada. Their anthology series, Into the Dark, is coming to specialty channel Hollywood Suite!

Featuring films from director like Gigi Saul Guerrero, Nacho Vigalondo, Chelsea Stardust and Adam Mason, all twenty four films will be available to stream on demand starting on February 1st. The program starts with Daniel Stamm's Down and Maggie Levin's My Valentine. Two films will roll out on the service each month for the rest of the year.

Into The Dark, the 24-film horror anthology from Blumhouse Television – the producers of The Jinx and Sharp Objects – premieres this winter exclusively on Hollywood Suite. Kicking off with some bad romance on February 14 at 9pm (available to stream on demand February 1) with back-to-back premieres of Down (2018) and My Valentine (2019), viewers can expect thrills and chills with two new holiday-themed horror films on air and on demand each month through the end of 2022.

With 24 terrifying tales from a broad selection of genre filmmakers, creators and actors, each film features Blumhouse’s signature spin on a holiday story. From Valentine’s Day, to Mother’s Day and even Pet Appreciation Week – viewers can celebrate the horrors of the holidays all year long.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of Into the Dark in Canada. We're big fans of Blumhouse, a true leader in producing premium horror films like Get Out, Paranormal Activity and The Purge,“ said Sharon Stevens, Vice President, Programming at Hollywood Suite. “We're honoured to bring this 24-film anthology to Hollywood Suite for a full year of fear."

"Into the Dark has thrilled and delighted genre and horror-fans here in the U.S., and we're excited that our neighbors to the North will now be able to enjoy the series too," said Jeremy Gold, President of Production Blumhouse Television.

Into the Dark features a star-studded cast across all 24 feature length episodes, including Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex Girlfriend), Will Wheaton (Stand By Me), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and Samantha Mathis (American Psycho).

The critically-acclaimed anthology features directors including Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), Chelsea Stardust (Satanic Panic), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell), Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine 2009), Marcus Dunstan (The Collector), Sophia Takal (Black Christmas 2019), and Alejandro Brugues (Juan of the Dead).

INTO THE DARK

Episodic Loglines – Seasons 1 & 2

THE BODY (Episode #101)

W: Paul Fischer & Paul Davis

D: Paul Davis

Cast: Thomas Bateman, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Aurora Perrineau, David Hull, Ray Santiago

Original U.S. Streaming Date: October 5, 2018

A sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume.

FLESH AND BLOOD (Episode #102)

W: Louis Ackerman

D: Patrick Lussier

Cast: Diana Silvers, Dermot Mulroney, Tembi Locke, Meredith Salenger

Original U.S. Streaming Date: November 2, 2018

Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia, has not left the house since her mother’s murder, which remains unsolved. While under the care of her doting father on the eve of Thanksgiving, Kimberly begins to suspect that she is in danger, and that it’s always the ones you love that hurt you the most.

POOKA! (Episode #103)

W: Gerald Olson

D: Nacho Vigalondo

Cast: Nyasha Hatendi, Latarsha Rose, Jonny Berryman, Jon Daly, Dale Dickey

Original U.S. Streaming Date: December 7, 2018

A struggling actor gets a holiday season job as a Christmas character in a plush suit to promote the hottest toy of the year, “Pooka.” At first it’s a fun and friendly distraction, but he slowly develops two personalities–one when he’s in the suit, and one that’s outside it–as Pooka slowly starts to take possession of him. This unconventional monster movie is directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo, the visionary behind the acclaimed 2016 Kaiju film COLOSSAL.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU (Episode #104)

W: Adam Gaines

D: Sophia Takal

Cast: Carly Chaikin, Suki Waterhouse, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Melissa Bergland

Original U.S. Streaming Date: December 28, 2018

In the era of “self-care” mania, a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminiscence. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

DOWN (Episode #105)

W: Kent Kubena

D: Daniel Stamm

Cast: Matt Lauria, Natalie Martinez

Original U.S. Streaming Date: February 1, 2019

A pair of office workers get trapped in an elevator over a long Valentine’s Day weekend, but what at first promises to be a romantic connection turns dangerous and horrifying in this Blumhouse mash – up of rom – com and horror film genres.

TREEHOUSE (Episode #106)

W: James Roday & Todd Harthan

D: James Roday

Cast: Jimmi Simpson, Julianna Guill, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Stephanie Beatriz, Mary McCormack, Sophie Del Pizzo, Nancy Linehan Charles, Amanda Walsh, Kylie Rogers, Michael Weston

Original U.S. Streaming Date: March 1, 2019

This is the tale of celebu-chef, Peter Rake, who tries to escape a recent wave of negative tabloid exposure by retreating to his family’s vacation estate in the woods. But the ghosts of Peter’s past are everywhere. This film is neither for the squeamish, nor for those who believe a woman’s place is anywhere, but wherever she chooses to be. Or, perhaps that’s exactly who it’s for?

I’M JUST F*CKING WITH YOU (Episode #107)

W: Gregg Zehenter & Scott Barkan

D: Adam Mason

Cast: Keir O’Donnell, Hayes MacArthur, Jessica McNamee

Original U.S. Streaming Date: April 1, 2019

On the way to a family wedding, a man and his sister endure a night of increasingly frightening practical jokes during a one-night stay at a secluded motel.

ALL THAT WE DESTROY (Episode #108)

W: Sean Keller & Jim Agnew

D: Chelsea Stardust

Cast: Israel Broussard, Samantha Mathis, Aurora Perrineau

Original U.S. Streaming Date: May 3, 2019

A geneticist who fears that her son may be becoming a serial killer, creates a group of clones in an attempt to cure him of his psychopathic tendencies by allowing him to relive the murder of his first victim.

THEY COME KNOCKING (Episode #109)

W: Shane & Carey Van Dyke

D: Adam Mason

Cast: Clayne Crawford, Josephine Langsford, Robyn Lively, Lia McHugh

Original U.S. Streaming Date: June 7, 2019

After losing his wife to cancer, a father takes his two daughters on a road trip where he finds his family in the crosshairs of terrifying supernatural entities.

CULTURE SHOCK (Episode #110)

W: Efren Hernandez & James Benson

D: Gigi Saul Guerrero

Cast: Martha Higareda (Queen of the South, Altered Carbon), Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C., End of Watch), Shawn Ashmore (The Rookie), Barbara Crampton (You’re Next, Re-Animator), Felipe de Lara (The Lord of the Skies) and Creed Bratton (The Office).

Original U.S. Streaming Date: July 4, 2019

A dystopian horror film following a young Mexican woman’s journey across the border into Texas in pursuit of the American Dream, only to find herself in an “American Simulation” virtual reality.

SCHOOL SPIRIT (Episode #111)

W: Pat Casey & Josh Miller

D: Pat Casey & Josh Miller

Cast: Annie Q, Corey Fogelmanis, Jessi Case, Julian Works

Original U.S. Streaming Date: August 2, 2019

School Spirit follows a group of social outcasts who are stuck in weekend detention and then confronted by the school’s legendary hauntings.

PURE (Episode #112)

W: Hannah MacPherson

D: Hannah MacPherson

Cast: Jahkara Smith, McKaley Miller, Scott Porter, Annalisa Cochrane, Ciara Bravo

Original U.S. Streaming Date: September 6, 2019

In this female coming-of-age horror story, several teen girls perform a secret ritual at a Purity Retreat and, when one of them begins to see a supernatural entity, the terrifying question emerges, what is more dangerous: the demon they’ve unleashed, or the pressure to conform to their fathers’ expectations.

UNCANNY ANNIE (Episode #113)

W: Alan & James Bachelor

D: Paul Davis

Cast: Georgie Flores, Adelaide Kane, Paige McGhee, Jacques Colimon, Dylan Arnold, Evan Bittencourt

On Halloween night a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape… and win to survive.

PILGRIM (Episode #114)

W: Noah Feinberg and Marcus Dunstan & Patrick Melton

D: Marcus Dunstan

Cast: Reign Edwards, Peter Giles, Courtney Henggeler, Kerr Smith, Taj Speights, Antonio Raul Corbo

Inspired by true events: In an attempt to remind her family of their privilege and help them bond, Ms. Anna Barker invites Pilgrim reenactors to stay with them over Thanksgiving. When the “actors” refuse to break character, the Barker family learns that there is such a thing as too much gratitude.

A NASTY PIECE OF WORK (Episode #115)

W: Paul Soter

D: Charles Hood

Cast: Julian Sands, Dustin Milligan, Angela Sarafyan, Kyle Howard, Molly Hagan, Natalie Hall

A mid-level employee at a large company finds out he’s not getting the Christmas bonus or promotion he was expecting. But then his boss invites him over for dinner with a proposal for how he can climb the corporate ladder... by beating his professional rival in a violent competition.

MIDNIGHT KISS (Episode #201)

W: Erlingur Thoroddsen

D: Carter Smith

Cast: Augustus Prew, Scott Evans, Ayden Mayeri, Lukas Gage, Chester Lockhart, Adam Faison

A group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play MIDNIGHT KISS, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.

MY VALENTINE (episode #202)

W: Maggie Levin

D: Maggie Levin

Cast: Britt Baron (GLOW), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), Benedict Samuel (Gotham), and Anna Akana (Miss 2059)

Original U.S. Streaming Date: February 7, 2020

In My Valentine, a pop singer’s songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager – and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.

CRAWLERS (episode #203)

W: Catherine Wignall and Mike Gan

D: Brandon Zuck

Cast: Jude Demorest (Star), Pepi Sonuga (9-1-1), Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher), Olivia Liang (Legacies), Cameron Fuller (The Last Ship).

Original U.S. Streaming Date: March 6, 2020

In Crawlers, on Saint Patrick's Day—a night of wild parties and drunken revelry—three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.

POOKA LIVES (episode #204)

W: Ryan Copple

D: Alejandro Brugues

Cast: Felicia Day("Supernatural"), Wil Wheaton ("Stand By Me"), Malcolm Barrett ("Timeless"),Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex Girlfriend"), Jonah Ray ("Mystery Science Theater 3000"), Lyndie Greenwood ("The Expanse"), Gavin Stenhouse ("Black Mirror")

Original U.S. Streaming Date: April 3, 2020

A group of thirty-something friends from high-school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the Internet that it actually manifests more murderous versions of the creature.

DELIVERED (episode #205)

W: Dirk Blackman

D: Emma Tammi

Cast: Tina Majorino (Napoleon Dynamite), Natalie Paul (The Sinner), Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Micah Parker (Wait)

Original U.S. Streaming Date: May 8, 2020

In Delivered, a pregnant woman’s life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby.

GOOD BOY (episode #206)

W: Aaron & Will Eisenberg

D: Tyler MacIntyre

Cast: Judy Greer (Halloween Kills), Steve Guttenberg (3 Men and a Baby), Ellen Wong (GLOW), Elise Neal (Hustle & Flow), Maria Conchita Alonso (The Running Man), McKinley Freeman (End of Watch), Chico the Dog

Original U.S. Streaming Date: June 12, 2020

In Good Boy, when Maggie gets an emotional support dog to help quell some of her anxiety, she finds him to be even more effective than she imagined... because unbeknownst to her he kills anyone who adds stress to her life.

THE CURRENT OCCUPANT (episode #207)

W: Alston Ramsay

D: Julius Ramsay

Cast: Barry Watson (The Loudest Voice), Sonita Henry (Krypton), Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III (Black Lightning), Lilli Birdsell (Doom Patrol), Kate Cobb (Scandal), Ezra Buzzington (Crossbones), Joshua Burge (The Revenant)

Original U.S. Streaming Date: July 17, 2020

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

TENTACLES (episode #208)

W: Alexandra Pechman (Channel Zero)

D: Clara Aranovich (Tantalum)

Cast: Dana Drori (Freaky), Casey Deidrick (In the Dark), Evan Williams (Versailles) and Kasey Elise (North Hollywood)

Original U.S. Streaming Date: February 12, 2021

TENTACLES is a psychosexual horror-thriller about a young Los Angeles couple Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) who fall head over heels into a new romance, entwining their lives — until their intimacy transforms into something terrifying

BLOOD MOON (episode #209)

W: Adam Mason & Simon Boyes

D: by Emma Tammi

Cast: Megalyn Echikunwoke (Almost Family), Yonas Kibreab (Silicon Valley), Joshua Dov (Narcos: Mexico), Marco Rodriguez (Velvet Buzzsaw), Gareth Williams (Mindhunter) and Jack Yang (Shadowhunters

Original U.S. Streaming Date: March 26, 2021

When Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and her ten-year-old son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.