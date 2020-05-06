Fantaspoa Coverage Manga Dramas Zombie Movies Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

DREAMLAND Trailer Dazzles, Of Course

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
DREAMLAND Trailer Dazzles, Of Course

Our own Kurt Halfyard was quite enamored with Bruce McDonald's Dreamland when he saw it at Fantasia last year, writing in part:

"An absurdly hypnotic hodgepodge of violent escapism would never be for everyone's taste, but Dreamland is blazingly, almost foolhardily, committed to what it is, and absent of cynicism or anything to prove."

The film is now heading to release on June 5, 2020, via On Demand and Digital platforms (and theaters, to speak in an optimistic manner). To go with that announcement, check out the trailer below, and get a hint at to why Dreamland deserves a place on your watchlist.

If you need words, here's a few official words: "On the night of the strangest weddings in cinema history, a grotesque gang boss hires a stone cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend."

Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins, Juliette Lewis star. Did I mention the trailer can be wached below? Go! Rejoice! Enjoy!

Bruce McDonaldCanadaHenry RollinsJuliette LewisStephen McHattie

