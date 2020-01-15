Austin Film Fest Coverage Festival News Festival Features Cult Movies International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
CULTURE SHOCK's Gigi Saul Guerrero to Direct 10-31 For Orion Pictures
Deadline dropped the official word yesterday that Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock, "The Purge") will direct the horror thriller 10-31 for Orion Pictures. After helping blaze a trail for female genre filmmakers with excellent online content this will be Guerrero's first theatrical feature length project!
...the horror thriller 10-31, about a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper informing her there’s a killer loose on her block.The script was written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble, based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles. Eli Roth is producing alongside Roger Birnbaum through their Arts District Entertainment, and John Zaozirny through Bellevue Productions.Said Guerrero “To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli, is next level incredible. This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and making it a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen.”Roth said he has been a fan of “Gigi’s for many years, from her very first shorts, to her critically acclaimed television features. Gigi’s a powerful new voice in genre cinema, and I know she will deliver the goods that horror fans want in new and surprising ways.”Orion Pictures president John Hegeman called Guererro “a force of nature and we are unbelievably excited to collaborate with her on 10-31 as she continues to blaze a trail in the horror space.”
If you're friends with Gigi you've known that something was coming down the pipe for her and her Lucahgore production partner Raynor Shima since before the holidays. It's just nice to see it all official like, and to have a wee bit more information about what 10-31 is going to be about. We wish her and Shima well
Pre-production is underway in Vancouver.
Vamos Gigi! Buena suerte, te va ir muy chido!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.