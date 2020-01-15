CULTURE SHOCK's Gigi Saul Guerrero to Direct 10-31 For Orion Pictures

...the horror thriller 10-31, about a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating and discovers a note inside a candy wrapper informing her there’s a killer loose on her block.

The script was written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble, based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles. Eli Roth is producing alongside Roger Birnbaum through their Arts District Entertainment, and John Zaozirny through Bellevue Productions.

Said Guerrero “To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli, is next level incredible. This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and making it a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen.”

Roth said he has been a fan of “Gigi’s for many years, from her very first shorts, to her critically acclaimed television features. Gigi’s a powerful new voice in genre cinema, and I know she will deliver the goods that horror fans want in new and surprising ways.”

Orion Pictures president John Hegeman called Guererro “a force of nature and we are unbelievably excited to collaborate with her on 10-31 as she continues to blaze a trail in the horror space.”