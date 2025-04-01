BRING HER BACK Official Trailer: Listen, Listen, Listen, Listen.

Holy hell. Will Danny and Michael Philippou ever miss? It sure does not look like it. The official trailer is now here for their sophomore feature film, the possession horror called Bring Her Back, and it looks like we have another hit on our hands.

A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

It looks both abso-fucking-lutely terrifying and incredibly beautiful to watch. You will not be able to take your eyes off of it while peering through the fingers of your hands in fright. Even that poster. That poster!!!

Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, and Sally Hawkins. A24 is releasing the pic in theaters on May 30th.